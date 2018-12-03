Trailing by 10 in the second half on Monday night, Detroit Henry Ford girls basketball’s Dajanee Cox got hot and the team rode that momentum to a 52-42 win over Detroit Public Safety Academy.

Henry Ford got off to a slow start and though it was tied heading into halftime, those tired legs led to a 10-point second-half deficit before Cox’s surge. She scored 10 straight points to tie the score and Henry Ford never looked back.

“She’s working hard and comes from a pedigree of basketball players,” Henry Ford coach Candice Pickens said. “So she understands how much work it’s going to take (to lead the team).”

Cox finished with 27 points, leading Henry Ford, and Geonecia Lewis added 20.

Although Cox had a career game, Pickens noticed a glaring weakness, not just with her, but with the entire team: missed layups.

“We’re going to shoot about a million layups at practice tomorrow,” Pickens said.

Besides practicing layups, Pickens admitted that his team’s conditioning must improve and that’ll be a point of emphasis this week before it faces Detroit Old Redford at home on Friday night.

“They were caught by surprise (at how tired they were), but they shouldn’t have been,” Pickens said. “I told them this was how it was going to be, and I think now they understand.”

More girls basketball

Detroit Cass Tech 62, River Rouge 55: Lamariyee Williams had 33 points, eight rebounds and two assists, Curtisey Williams had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Torri Hall scored 10 for River Rouge.

Detroit West Side Academy 34, Detroit Denby 32: Raven Jackson scored 16 for West Side. Shawnda Smith scored 13 and LaAngel Bursey 10 for Denby.

Westland John Glenn 55, Detroit Cornerstone 9: Jasmine Edwards scored 19, Taylor Watkin-Johnson 10 and India Grissom seven for John Glenn.

Boys basketball

Detroit Cornerstone 54, Detroit Leadership Academy 39: Jeremiah Travis had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Queron Towns 10 points and four steals for Cornerstone (3-0).

Detroit East English 58, St. Clair Shores South Lake 41: Jayla Smith had 30 points, 15 rebounds and seven steals and Kendal Taylor 20 points, 11 assists and six steals for East English. Tila Beavchame scored 15 for South Lake.

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer.