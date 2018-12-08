Daxton Hill (Photo: 247Sports.com)

Michigan has lost five-star commit Daxton Hill to Alabama. The safety announced his decommitment via Twitter Saturday night.

Hill, the nation’s top-rated safety prospect in the 2019 class, made his announcement with the Dec. 19 signing period looming.

He was the top-rated player in Michigan’s 2019 recruiting class.

Hill thanked Michigan “for their love and support throughout this time recruiting me” and thanked the coaches.

"This was a tough decision for me and my family but I have decided to de-commit from the University of Michigan and flip my commitment to the University of Alabama,” Hill, an Oklahoma native wrote.