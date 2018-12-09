Claressa Shields, left, swings at Belgium's Femke Hermans, during their WBC/IBF/WBA middleweight title boxing match. (Photo: Chris Carlson, Associated Press)

Carson, Calif. — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields also defended her middleweight titles with a dominant unanimous decision over Belgium’s Femke Hermans, winning every round on every scorecard to improve to 8-0 in her two-year pro career, on Saturday night in the opening fight of the last HBO boxing telecast.

Cecilia Braekhus defended her welterweight titles with a dominant unanimous decision over Aleksandra Magdziak-Lopes in the main event.

A small, chilly crowd at the famed outdoor arena at StubHub Center south of downtown Los Angeles witnessed the final show in the 45-year history of HBO’s boxing coverage. The premium cable network has been a driving financial force behind the sport for decades, but its management has decided to bow out of the game amid stiff competition from Showtime, ESPN and new streaming service DAZN.