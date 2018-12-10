Detroit East English Village girls basketball coach Sam Hines said his team used to be on the losing side of lopsided scores, but on Monday night in Mount Clemens, East English flipped the script.

On the strength of 30 points from senior forward Alexis Thompson, East English (2-0) cruised past Mt. Clemens (0-3), 68-13, in non-conference play.

Thompson hit five 3-pointers and scored on several putbacks, racking up seven rebounds along the way.

“It was just a matter of getting into a zone,” Hines said about Thompson’s play. “When you’re in the zone, you can just throw it up and it goes in. Her teammates kept moving the ball to get it to her.”

Senior point guard Jayla Smith, who has averaged more than 10 points per game since her freshman year, used her six-foot frame to pull down 15 rebounds and add 17 points.

Also for East English, senior guard Kendal Taylor had 11 points, 10 assists and six steals, and sophomore guard Te’a Leonard scored 10.

“It was a matter of playing team ball, being unselfish, running your sets and learning,” Hines said. “And we played really good team defense. Anybody can score, but it’s about giving the effort to play defense.”

Competition stiffens in two days for East English when it hosts Detroit Country Day.

“The key to today’s game was us getting better,” Hines said. “We’ll be playing a big monster on Wednesday.”

More girls basketball

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 44, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 32: Ella Bousamra scored 19 for Cranbrook-Kingswood (1-2, 1-0 Catholic League). Everest is 1-2, 0-1.

Detroit University Prep 64, Detroit Denby 40: Eshawnda Smith scored 18, and LaAngel Bursey had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Denby (1-1). University Prep is 3-0, 1-0 Michigan Metro.

Macomb Lutheran North 36, Richmond 24: Savanah Holmes, Julia Zauel and Lauren Mow each scored seven for North (2-1). Shannon Gaffney scored eight for Richmond (1-3).

Other girls basketball scores

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 38, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 21

Boys basketball

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 61, Sterling Heights 43: Spencer Ashman had 17 points and seven rebounds and Andrew Salter 12 points and 19 rebounds for L’Anse Creuse (2-1). Sterling Heights is 0-4.

Romulus Summit North 57, Riverview 46: Orlando Lovejoy had 34 points, five assists and six steals for North (2-3). Riverview is 0-5.

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.