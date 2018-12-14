CLOSE John Niyo and Dave Goricki talk about college football's early signing deadline with analyst Allen Trieu and four local players, including Canton's Darius Robinson. The Detroit News

Trevor Keegan, a four-star offensive tackle from Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, will be among recruits taking an official visit to Michigan on Saturday night for the Wisconsin showdown. (Photo: Brice Marich, 247Sports)

Four-star offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (Crystal Lake, Illinois) committed to Michigan Friday night. He chose the Wolverines over Georgia and Penn State.

Allen Trieu, a 247Sports recruiting analyst who writes a Detroit News column, said this week he expected Keegan to commit to the Wolverines.

Michigan currently has 24 commitments heading into signing day Wednesday. The Wolverines are ranked eighth nationally by 247Sports Composite in the team rankings, and No. 1 in the Big Ten.