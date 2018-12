Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram is congratulated by teammate Jatavis Brown (57) after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to stop a drive late in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Robert Gauthier, Tribune News Service)

Kansas City, Mo. — Philip Rivers and the Chargers finally beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

All it took was feverish fourth-quarter comeback, a questionable pass-interference call, a tense video review of the final touchdown and the gutsy decision to try a 2-point conversion.

The result: Chargers 29, Chiefs 28.

Justin Jackson’s touchdown run with a couple minutes left gave the Chargers a chance. They quickly got the ball back from Patrick Mahomes and the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, and Rivers led a tense final drive that included a fourth-down dart to Travis Benjamin and that crucial penalty on Kendall Fuller in the back of the end zone.

The flag gave the Chargers the ball at the 1, and Rivers found Mike Williams along the sideline on the very next play. And when his TD catch with 4 seconds left was confirmed, coach Anthony Lynn sent his offense back onto the field to end five years’ worth of frustration.

Williams found himself alone in the end zone to secure the 2-point conversion.

Not only did the Chargers (11-3) clinch a playoff berth, they forged a first-place tie with the Chiefs (11-3) in the AFC West while ending a nine-game losing streak to their longtime division rivals.

Rivers threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, though he also tossed a pair of interceptions, and Williams had seven catches for 76 yards and two scores while adding another on the ground.

Jackson ran for 58 yards and a touchdown in place of the injured Melvin Gordon.

Mahomes was held to just 243 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas City, and his inability to pick up a first down in the closing minutes proved costly. The Chiefs forced the Chargers to burn two timeouts on their last drive, but Mahomes was sacked by Isaac Rochell and Kansas City had to punt.

The Chiefs never got the ball back on offense.

Hyped by the return of star safety Eric Berry, it looked for a while as if the Chiefs would simply resume their vexation of Rivers at Arrowhead Stadium. Steven Nelson leaped to snag a jump ball for an interception on the second play of the game, and Rivers tossed another just before halftime.

Mahomes and Co. took advantage of their early momentum.

Kansas City breezed downfield after Nelson’s interception, and the young MVP candidate threw a dart to Demarcus Robinson – while in the grasp of Chargers safety Adrian Phillips – for a 7-0 lead.

Then after a punt, Darrel Williams took a screen pass for his first career touchdown.

The Chargers finally reached the end zone in the second quarter, when Mike Williams caught a short TD pass. But it came moments after wide receiver Keenan Allen hurt his hip while trying to make a leaping grab in the corner of the end zone – he briefly returned before sitting out the rest of the game.

Mike Williams continued to pick up the slack the rest of the game.

After the Chiefs pushed their lead to 21-7 on Damien Williams’ touchdown run, the Chargers’ big, rangy wide receiver answered with a 19-yard end-around for a score. And when then Chiefs went on another methodical scoring drive to take a 28-14 lead with just over 8 minutes left in the game, Williams helped the Chargers head the other way for another answering touchdown to stay in the game.

Source: Wentz has fractured vertebra

Carson Wentz has a fractured vertebra, revealed after the Eagles quarterback underwent a series of tests, an NFL source said Thursday.

The team didn’t officially comment.

The fracture will fully heal if given sufficient time, the source said. The Eagles have yet to rule out Wentz for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams, but he didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday and is unlikely to play based on the recent news. Backup Nick Foles has taken first-team repetitions and likely will start for the first time since Week 2.

The Eagles are still determining whether Wentz can play with the injury, the source said. He was present at the start of Thursday’s workout and did some light jogging at one point.

The 6-7 Eagles, who are still alive for a playoff spot, will have games against Texans and Redskins after the Rams.

Wentz underwent a CT scan on Wednesday and an MRI on Thursday, NFL sources said. He also will seek medical advice outside the Eagles medical staff, those sources said. While that isn’t abnormal, many Eagles players this season have gone outside the NovaCare Complex rather than work with the team’s new medical team.

The Eagles have already placed 13 players – tight end Richard Rodgers came off on a short-term designation last month – on injured reserve. They’ve also had a number of injuries peculiar both in their handling and in recovery, particular soft-tissue injuries. Running back Darren Sproles, for instance, suffered two setbacks with a hamstring strain and missed 11 games. Cornerback Sidney Jones also has dealt with multiple hamstring strains.

Wentz was first listed on the injury report with a “back” injury in October. He was limited for two midweek practices in back-to-back weeks. A back specialist was flown in from Los Angeles to work on Wentz, but he was one of several players who received treatment, per sources. It’s unclear if that back injury had anything to do with the latest diagnosis.

Wentz’s representation declined to comment. He has not yet been made available to reporters. Coach Doug Pederson, who described Wentz’s injury as “back soreness” Wednesday, is scheduled to have a news conference today.

Extra points

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has had his injured quad examined by a specialist and his status for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans is uncertain.

Beckham went to The Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan on Thursday and returned to the Giants’ facility after getting the second opinion.