Okemos boys basketball rolled to a decisive victory over Rockford, 63-29, Saturday to remain undefeated.

Evan Thomas scored 14 and Austin Gibson added 12 for Okemos (6-0, 2-0 CAAC Blue).

Rockford is 4-1.

Girls basketball scores

Center Line 50, Warren Mott 44

Detroit Renaissance 61, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 38

Eastpointe East Detroit 43, Warren Woods Tower 34

Southfield A&T 68, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 55

Warren Regina 62, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 32

