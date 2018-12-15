Share This Story!
Saturday's high schools: Okemos defeats Rockford, remains unbeaten
The Detroit News
Published 8:08 p.m. ET Dec. 15, 2018
Okemos boys basketball rolled to a decisive victory over Rockford, 63-29, Saturday to remain undefeated.
Evan Thomas scored 14 and Austin Gibson added 12 for Okemos (6-0, 2-0 CAAC Blue).
Rockford is 4-1.
Girls basketball scores
Center Line 50, Warren Mott 44
Detroit Renaissance 61, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 38
Eastpointe East Detroit 43, Warren Woods Tower 34
Southfield A&T 68, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 55
Warren Regina 62, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 32
