Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college, The list includes Belleville's Julian Barnett, a Michigan State commitment. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News.
1. Devontae Dobbs, Belleville (Michigan State), OT/6-4/304: Dobbs, a member of The Detroit News Dream Team, was a dominant two-way player while helping Belleville earn its first regional championship in school history. He started the season slow, coming off shoulder surgery from a torn labrum and got in shape midseason. He was a force the rest of the season, opening holes for running backs while giving sophomore quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid time to throw for 2,759 yards and 39 touchdowns. He will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “He got in shape and was aggressive and confident midseason once the shoulder was 100 percent healed and then began to dominate the way he had in the past, becoming a destructive force on offense and defense,” coach Jermain Crowell said.
2. Logan Brown, East Kentwood (Wisconsin) — OT/6-6/285: Brown, a member of The News Dream Team, is an outstanding all-around athlete with tremendous strength and size. He won the shot put state championship his sophomore and junior seasons. He has continued to develop into one of the premier tackles in the nation, ranked No. 1 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He helped East Kentwood earn an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division championship and a state playoff victory. “He’s an amazing athlete, really no weakness, got better every year,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Brown will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
3. Julian Barnett, Belleville (Michigan State) — WR/CB/6-2/189: Barnett showed his ability to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball, grabbing 22 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns while making 37 tackles and intercepting three passes on the defensive side of the ball to help Belleville earn its first regional championship in program history. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team and will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “Julian Barnett on any other team would be a serious candidate for Mr. Football and this speaks to Julian’s maturity,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “Instead of worrying about his numbers, he’s grown to be strictly concerned with his team's success.”
4. Anthony Bradford, Muskegon (LSU) — T/6-5/355: Bradford was a dominant run blocker for Muskegon during its run to three consecutive Division 3 state championship game appearances, winning the title in 2017, and a 27-game winning streak before a loss to Detroit King in this year's championship game. “He’s a young man who has for three years given every ounce of his effort and his heart to our program,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “It was always a comforting feeling going into a game that no matter what happened we had him to lean on. He was always an amazing run blocker, did things with his feet and his strength and athletic ability like I haven’t seen in a big guy, but he really took it upon himself to get better as a pass blocker.” Bradford earned a spot on The News Dream Team.
5. Mazi Smith, East Kentwood (Michigan, early enrollee) — T/6-3/290: Smith used his size and strength to bull his way to 81 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss while forcing three fumbles to help his team to an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division title and state playoff win. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of player, just from his dominance on the field and leadership,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Smith, who is a member of The News Dream Team, will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando.
6. Lance Dixon, West Bloomfield (Penn State, early enrollee) — LB/6-2/201: Dixon was an impact player on both sides of the ball for West Bloomfield, needing to do some work at running back following a season-ending injury to sophomore sensation Donovan Edwards. He got in on 91 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss (five sacks). He also rushed for nearly 100 yards in a win at Oak Park. He will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in San Antonio. “Lance is a very explosive athlete and was able to become a dominant force on defense and offense,” coach Ron Bellamy said. Dixon is a member of The News Dream Team.
7. Marvin Grant, Detroit King (Purdue) — S/6-2/200: Grant played linebacker and safety this season, doing whatever coach Tyrone Spencer asked of him to help King earn its second state championship in the last three years. He got in on 71 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss, while forcing four fumbles and recovering three fumbles. “He’s a very athletic defensive player, aggressive and physical,” Spencer said. “We needed him to play linebacker for us and he did a great job.” Grant is a member of The News Dream Team.
8. Jaren Mangham, Detroit Cass Tech (Colorado, early enroll) — RB/6-1/214: Mangham was a threat to break a long run every time he touched the ball, piling up 1,098 yards (89 carries) and 26 touchdowns to help Cass Tech to a PSL championship. “He has great hands, catches the ball very well and is a powerful runner that makes leaps over players from five yards out for touchdowns,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.
9. Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Clemson, early enrollee) — DE/6-4/271: Orhorhoro caused havoc for opposing ball carriers. He made 50 tackles and consistently got runners behind the line of scrimmage, making 20 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. He also scored two touchdowns, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles. “Exceptional effort and enthusiasm came from this big guy,” coach Corey Parker said of Orhorhoro, who is a member of The News Dream Team. “He plays the game smart and physical and doesn't care what the score is while he’s doing it.”
10. Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield (Michigan State, early enroll) — WR/6-2/180: Mosley earned a spot on The News Dream Team. He was the big-play man for West Bloomfield, hauling in 45 passes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help his team reach the regional championship game. “Tre is one of the best receivers in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “Tre has an unbelievable work ethic and competitiveness and is one of the best I’ve seen around.”
11. David Ellis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Indiana) — WR/CB/6-0/190: Ellis — a Dream Team member — was the premier three-way player in the state, showing his ability to play at a high level on offense, defense and special teams, scoring on a 99-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown pass in a regional final win over Dearborn Fordson, then scoring on a 94-yard kickoff return in a Division 1 state championship game win over Clarkston at Ford Field. He had 39 receptions for 636 yards and more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, five scores coming on special teams. He also got in on 45 tackles while breaking up five passes. “He's a phenomenal athlete and a tough kid,” coach Scott Merchant said.
12. Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East (Michigan State) — T/DE/6-7/245: Berghorst is an outstanding two-sport athlete and could play both baseball and football at MSU. He was a force as a two-way player his senior year at Zeeland East, getting in on 70 tackles from his defensive end spot, including 16 tackles for loss, to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Adam was a dominant player for us all year on both sides of the ball,” coach Derek Pennington said. “He is clearly one of the top linemen in the state of Michigan with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and MSU.”
13. Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Michigan State) — LB/6-0/218: Lewis was the anchor of a strong defense, helping Chippewa Valley earn a Division 1 state championship. He got in on 76 tackles and also showed his athleticism on the offensive side, grabbing 13 passes for four touchdowns as a tight end. “He’s a striker. He doesn’t just tackle people, he runs through them,” coach Scott Merchant said. “Besides his physical style of play, he is an excellent athlete who runs very well and can make plays sideline to sideline. Marcel is a student of the game and has a very high IQ.” Lewis is a member of The News Dream Team.
14. Rod Heard, Farmington Hills Harrison (Northwestern) — CB/5-10/170: Heard showed his versatility to lead Harrison to the Division 3 regional final, playing running back, defensive back and, at times quarterback. He even threw a game-winning touchdown off a broken play while holding for a PAT. He rushed for 1,492 yards and 22 touchdowns while also grabbing 16 passes for two touchdowns and returning two kickoffs for scores. He got in on 47 tackles while breaking up six passes and intercepting a pass to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Rod was our offensive catalyst, whether it was running back, quarterback or wide receiver,” coach John Herrington said. “He was our team leader and is going to college at Northwestern as a defensive back.”
15. Josh DeBerry, Warren De La Salle (undecided) — CB/6-0/165: DeBerry was an outstanding cornerback, helping De La Salle repeat as Catholic League and Division 2 state champions. He had 37 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver, along with intercepting five passes while being a lock-down cornerback on defense, earning a spot on The News Dream Team. “Josh is one of the most dynamic players I have ever coached,” coach Mike Giannone said. “Every time he touches the ball he is capable of making a big play.”
    Go through the gallery above for The Detroit News' top 15 Blue Chip recruits.

    Belleville – Devontae Dobbs has established himself as one of the premier offensive linemen in the country during his high school career, leading Belleville to a 10-1 record and first postseason win in 15 years his junior year, then to its first regional championship in 2018.

    Dobbs, who will be Michigan State’s highest-ranked national recruit since Charles Rogers (No. 3, 2000), is The Detroit News’ No. 1 Blue Chip player.

    Dobbs, a five-star prospect who was named to The Detroit News’ Dream Team, is ranked the No. 1 guard in the nation by 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 5 tackle in the country by ESPN and No. 6 tackle by Rivals.

    Dobbs’ offer list included 42 schools, including defending national champion Alabama.

    He narrowed his list to eight – MSU, Ohio State, USC, Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia, Clemson and Florida State – before picking the Spartans in June. 

    “It was a fun process, a long process, but at the end of the day I got to go wherever I wanted to go in the country and I chose Michigan State, and I love it there,” Dobbs told The News. “I took visits to Auburn and USC. It was nice and quiet at Auburn and I liked the vibe that the players had. There was a whole lot to do at USC, a nice atmosphere to be in and I had a nice trip.

    “But it feels like a second home at Michigan State. It doesn’t feel like I’m out of place when I get there. I like the people that are there. So many people are similar to me and do similar things that I do. It’s basically in my backyard so my family and friends can watch me play too.”

    Dobbs, 18, is looking forward to putting his name on his national letter of intent during Early Signing Day on Wednesday. His Belleville teammate, four-star receiver/defensive back Julian Barnett, will also be signing that day with the Spartans. Dobbs and Barnett also will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando.

    And while Dobbs’ future is at MSU with Spartans fans excited over the thought of him pancaking defensive linemen, he is still a normal teenager. Dobbs was at the Secretary of State office last week to get his driver’s permit. The 6-foot-4, 297-pound star lineman had to wait in line just like everyone else.

    But on the football field Dobbs is in a class of his own.

    As the season started Dobbs was nursing a shoulder injury, but he dominated on both sides of the ball during the second half of the season.

    Dobbs took official visits to Auburn and USC head of his official to MSU on Dec. 7-9. He stayed at the Kellogg Center and bonded with several other 2019 recruits and coaches.

    “There were probably 16 of us on my official visit,” Dobbs said. “Alante Brown (receiver, Chicago Simeon) was there, Marcel Lewis (linebacker, Chippewa Valley), Jase Bowen (receiver, Toledo Catholic Central) and Tate Hallock (athlete, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central). I just want to get more connected with my class. I want to come in and work hard with them and just establish something and play for Green.”

    Dobbs helped Belleville average 32 points while displaying his ability as a strong run blocker, as well as an outstanding pass blocker, allowing sophomore Christian Dhue-Reid to throw for 2,759 yards and 39 TDs.

    “It took him about to midseason to look like the old Dobbs (due to the injury),” said Belleville coach Jermain Crowell. “But I thought he did a really good job of handling the criticism that he was taking early and not making excuses, and doing whatever people asked him to do whether he was in pain or not. He fought through it and kept his mouth quiet.

    “We would have private talks and he would tell me, ‘My shoulder still hurts,’ or, ‘I just don’t have that much strength in it,’ or, ‘I’m still not in shape.’ I thought since he had a lot of expectations coming in and wasn’t performing as well as folks would have liked those first few games – and he didn’t make excuses or use the ‘I’m still hurt’ card and just took it – I liked that sign of growth and maturity.”

    Dobbs played with a torn labrum his junior year, then had surgery last winter, but was apprehensive with the shoulder heading into his season. He was also out of shape.

    “He got in shape,” Crowell said. “He hadn’t done anything other than physical therapy for so long. He was winded a lot early and we tried to get him in shape as much as we could. Toward the middle of the season you could tell he was ready to go.

    “I think early on he was more scared of hurting (his shoulder). Whenever he would do something it would feel funny. But as the weeks went on and we took him back to physical therapy he was strong. It was more mental than anything.”

    MSU coach Mark Dantonio recruited Dobbs to play on the offensive line, but Crowell thinks Dobbs can be a force on the defensive line, as well.

    “He can play defense too – just what we would call a big, twitchy athlete who is consistent at getting off the ball and pursuing it,” Crowell said. “He’s always after that ball and he’s athletic as hell. He’s super athletic for a guy 6-4 and 297.”

    Dobbs said his shoulder is 100 percent.

    “At the beginning of the season it took some time to get back, and then once I got that confidence back in my shoulder I was ready to go,” Dobbs said. “I’m 100 percent now, but I’ll still keep an eye on it because it could be an issue in the future.”

    Belleville senior running back Khalid Crawford said the team fed off Dobbs’ confidence. Dobbs paved the way on an 81-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull out a 13-10 regional final win over West Bloomfield.

    On that drive, Crawford broke loose for runs of 16 and 33 yards to set up Jalen Hunt’s 3-yard TD run for the difference with 3:49 left in wet and cold conditions.

    “I was letting Devontae Dobbs get in front of me and then just ran behind him,” Crawford said. “I wanted to leave this (home) field with some good, hard runs, so I made sure to get behind him and then go.”

    Michigan State running backs are likely to have similar experiences in the years ahead.

    david.goricki@detroitnews.com

     

