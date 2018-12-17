Detroit City FC will be one of 11 teams in the National Premier Soccer League, competing for the inaugural Founders Cup. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit City FC will be one of 11 teams in the National Premier Soccer League, competing for the inaugural Founders Cup.

The breakdown is:

East Region: Chattanooga FC, Detroit City FC, Miami FC, Miami United FC, Milwaukee Torrent and New York Cosmos.

West Region: ASC San Diego, Cal FC, California United Strikers FC, FC Arizona and Oakland Roots.

The teams will play from August to November 2019, then will go to a full schedule in the spring of 2020.

Free kicks

MLS is shortening its season by a month, going to single-elimination playoffs and scheduling its 2019 MLS Cup final for Nov. 10 in its earliest finish since 2002. The league will have an all-knockout postseason in place of a two-leg format for the conference semifinals and finals.

... Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, is staying with the LA Galaxy. Ibrahimovic had 22 goals in 27 games last season, his first with the team. He dropped a video on social media Monday morning with the words, “MLZ I’m not done with you yet.”

... Dallas hired Luchi Gonzalez, at 38 the second-youngest MLS coach.