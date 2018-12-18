New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) steps into the end zone to finish a 16-yard touchdown run. (Photo: David T. Foster III, Tribune News Service)

Charlotte, N.C. — New Orleans put the clamps on Cam Newton, and the Saints beat the Carolina Panthers 12-9 on Monday night to take a big step toward locking up home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

The Saints’ defense, which has been among the best in the league the last six weeks, held the former MVP to 131 yards passing, sacked him four times and forced two turnovers on a night when Drew Brees and the offense couldn’t get much going.

Alvin Kamara had 103 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, and Brees had 203 yards passing for the Saints (12-2), who took a one-game lead in the NFC over the Rams. The Saints close the season at home against Pittsburgh and Carolina; the Rams visit Arizona and host San Francisco.

Carolina’s only scores came off a trick play on fourth down – a 50-yard touchdown pass from running back Christian McCaffrey to tight end Chris Manhertz – and an interception return by Donte Jackson on a 2-point conversion attempt.

The Saints limited Carolina (6-8) to 247 yards and 13 first downs as Newton struggled throwing the ball more than 10 yards down the field with a sore right shoulder.

The Panthers have lost six straight and are all but eliminated from playoff contention. They’re 1½ games behind the Vikings and one game behind the Eagles and Redskins for the second NFC wild card spot with two games remaining.

The Panthers struck first after offensive coordinator Norv Turner dug into his bag of tricks.

On a fourth-and-2 from midfield, McCaffrey got a handoff, took a step toward the line, then stepped back and lofted a perfect pass over the middle to Manhertz, who was 15 yards behind the defense. Manhertz trotted into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

It was McCaffrey’s first career pass attempt, although he threw two TD passes while at Stanford. He became the first non-QB to throw a TD pass in Panthers history.

The Saints responded with two field goals by Wil Lutz and appeared on the verge of taking the lead before halftime, but James Bradberry intercepted Brees’ tipped pass and returned it to Saints territory. Carolina’s subsequent drive ended when Eli Apple intercepted Newton in the end zone with 10 seconds left in the half.

The Panthers held the Saints in check for most of the third quarter, but the game changed when Panthers receiver D.J. Moore fumbled on an inside handoff. The Saints pounced, capping an 84-yard drive with a 16-yard TD run by Kamara to make it 12-7 early in the fourth quarter. The Saints went for 2, but Brees’ toss was intercepted by Jackson, who took it back nearly 100 yards.

A fumble by Tommylee Lewis near the goal line turned into a touchback and gave Carolina one last chance to tie the game with 1:44 remaining. But the Panthers couldn’t move the ball and turned it over on downs.

Win gets Eagles back in the mix

Facing a must win with their Super Bowl MVP backup quarterback leading the way, the Philadelphia Eagles responded like champions.

Don’t write them off just yet.

“We’re still playing for something,” coach Doug Pederson said Monday, less than 24 hours after Nick Foles led the Eagles to a 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. “Our backs are against the wall. We know the nature of where we are, what needs to be done, and I think you saw a little bit of that last night.

“Just how well this team kind of came together in all three phases to get this win against a great football team.”

The Eagles (7-7) still need help to get in the playoffs. They can only win the NFC East if they beat Houston (10-4) at home and Washington (7-7) on the road and Dallas (8-6) goes 0-2 or 0-1-1 vs. Tampa Bay (5-9) and at the Giants (5-9).

A wild-card berth is more likely if Philadelphia wins out, though Minnesota (7-6-1) or Carolina (6-7) has to lose or tie once more or Seattle (8-6) has to go 0-2 or 0-1-1.

“We want to continue to play,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “If we want our dreams to continue we’ve got to go take it. … We’ve got the mentality that we have to go steal whatever it is that we want if we want to continue. It’s not going to be easy; nobody asked it to be. We’re fine with doing something special and extraordinary. Let’s just take it one week at a time, keep competing and keep having fun.”

Filling in for injured starter Carson Wentz, Foles was excellent against the Rams (11-3). He completed 24 of 31 passes for 270 yards. Foles threw an interception but led the offense to its second-highest scoring output this season in his first start since Week 2.

Foles played with the same poise and confidence he displayed during the 2017 postseason when he stepped in for Wentz and led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960.

“He’s like a point guard in basketball, and he just wants to distribute the ball, doesn’t matter where. He just wants to distribute the ball,” Pederson said. “I think that’s what you see characteristic of great quarterbacks in this league is how well they can do that. They don’t get too high.

“They don’t get too low. They kind of stay right in the middle. If something negative happens in the game, they brush it off and want to come back to it again.

“They will make it right the next time. Our quarterbacks have that type of demeanor and that is one of Nick’s strengths, obviously, and it showed.”

Pederson said Foles will start this week against the Texans but Wentz will remain on the active roster despite a stress fracture in his back.

“We continue to gather information like we do on all our athletes and all our players,” Pederson said. “The information is favorable and it’s something that was positive for him, positive for us.

“But at the same time, we have to make sure that he’s 100 percent or better before we put him back out there. But right now, he’ll be listed as week to week and we will go from there.”

Injury report

Dolphins running back Frank Gore, the NFL’s leading active rusher, is expected to miss the rest of the year with a sprained foot, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.

Gore, 35, was hurt during Sunday’s 41-17 loss at Minnesota. He has played in 126 consecutive games and made 122 starts in a row, and both streaks are the longest by an NFL offensive skill player.

... Chargers tight end Hunter Henry took part in his first practice Monday, nearly seven months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Henry remains on the physically unable to perform list and does not count against the 53-man roster. However, his return to the practice field does start the 21-day clock for him to be activated or placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Los Angeles (11-3) has clinched its first playoff spot since 2013 and is tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West.

... The Falcons are placing rookie running back Ito Smith on injured reserve with a knee injury, dealing another blow to a position already weakened by the loss of starter Devonta Freeman.