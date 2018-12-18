Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard injured his back during warm-ups in Philadelphia and was scratched from his scheduled start. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Philadelphia — The Red Wings are hoping this doesn’t turn into anything bigger than this.

Goaltender Jimmy Howard hurt his back during warm-ups Tuesday night and didn’t make the start against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jonathan Bernier, who was expected to be the backup, started instead.

The Wings had an emergency goalie serve as the backup: Justin Kowalkoski, a geologist at Roux Company.

Howard has been having an outstanding season, with a 10-7-4 record, 2.69 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

