Philadelphia — The Red Wings are hoping this doesn’t turn into anything bigger than this.
Jonathan Bernier, who was expected to be the backup, started instead.
The Wings had an emergency goalie serve as the backup: Justin Kowalkoski, a geologist at Roux Company.
Howard has been having an outstanding season, with a 10-7-4 record, 2.69 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.
