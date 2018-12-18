Revenge was on the mind of Dearborn Fordson as it faced a Tuesday night road battle against the team that knocked it out of the boys basketball district semifinals at home last year: Livonia Stevenson. This time, Fordson snagged a road win, beating Stevenson 47-45.

Avenging a tough playoff loss was nice, but the fashion in which Fordson (1-2, 1-0 KLAA East) did it was even better.

Down one with about 20 seconds left, Fordson coach Osama Abulhassan drew up a play to give his team a chance to record its first win on the season. The first option wasn’t there and Stevenson’s defense doubled the second option as sophomore Hussien Barwish stood open behind the arc. The ball was kicked out to Barwish, who nailed the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“(Barwish) had a tough game,” Abulhassan said. “Still, we trusted him and he hit that shot.”

Abulhassan admitted that Barwish had passed up open 3-pointers early on, but got in his ear about having a green light and it seemed to work as he scored the game’s biggest bucket.

Fordson trailed 41-30 heading into the fourth quarter, but the defense locked down, holding Stevenson (1-3, 0-1) to just four points and Zak Mausari added three huge 3-pointers in the final frame.

“I told them to keep attacking and not to settle,” Abulhassan said of his pre-fourth quarter conversation with his team. “We were settling for some bad shots early on but we didn’t force anything in the fourth.”

Down 11 with an 0-2 record on the season with just one quarter to play, that message was well received by what Abulhassan called an improving team.

“We didn’t lead until the final shot,” Abulhassan said. “But our guys never quit.”

Rayan Abbas paced Fordson with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nick Knoph scored 18 to lead Stevenson.

Getting that first mark in the win column against a familiar foe was something the team had talked about and now that it’s official, Abulhassan can focus on building on it.

Crosstown rival Dearborn is next on the docket for Fordson on Thursday night at home.

More boys basketball

Belleville 74, Livonia Churchill 50: Connor Bush scored 20, Lorenzo Wright 18 and Andrew Leany 12 for Belleville (2-1, 1-0 KLAA East). Joshua Guilbault had 20 points for Churchill (0-4, 0-1).

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 86, Waterford Lakes 51: Alex Finney scored 22 and Terrell Williams 13 for Cranbrook-Kingswood (5-1). Noah Roback and Vincent Oliver had 14 points each for Lakes (2-5).

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 56, Oakland Christian 50: Jacob Gladney scored 16 and John Gardner 13 for Roeper (5-1). Kyle Barba and Noah Ford had 15 points each for Oakland Christian (2-4).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 60, Southgate Anderson 49: Jalil Baydoun had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Edsel Ford (6-1, 2-0 Downriver). Brandon Pafford scored nine for Southgate (2-4, 0-2).

Detroit Collegiate Prep 71, Detroit West Side Academy 31: Durron Gray had 19 points and six assists, Eric Smith Jr. scored 17, Lowrence Napier had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Deon Hunter recorded 15 points and eight steals for Collegiate Prep (4-0, 3-0 PSL-Midtown).

Detroit Community 73, Ecorse 71: KeJuan Sanders scored 26 for Community (4-0). Toiano Bibbs scored 19 for Ecorse.

Detroit Douglass 52, Detroit Western International 50: Sean Fulton scored 20 to lead Douglass (2-2). Kip Clark scored 14 for Western.

Detroit Henry Ford 81, Detroit Central 37: Deshawn Murbury scored 15, Julian Walker 12, Devon Bryant and Jospeh Whitted 11 each and Jarvis Brown 10 for Henry Ford (2-3). Central is 0-5.

Detroit Mumford 48, Detroit Cody 38: Kiquan Davis and Allen Gee Jr. scored 10 each for Mumford (5-1, 3-0 PSL West). Will Gibson scored 10 for Cody (2-5, 0-3).

Detroit Renaissance 59, Detroit Communication Media Arts 52: Chandler Turner had 18 points and six rebounds, and Kaeyln Marzette 17 and seven for Renaissance (4-1). Damond Terrel scored 17 for Detroit CMA (1-3).

Detroit Southeastern 56, Detroit Davis Aerospace 12: Kenon Allen had 12 points and nine rebounds and Marquize Daney 10 for Southeastern (1-4). Davis Aerospace is 0-5.

Farmington Hills Harrison 41, Birmingham Seaholm 40: London Young led Harrison (3-2, 1-0 OAA Blue) with 20 points. Alec Tripp scored 15 to lead Seaholm (1-5, 0-1).

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 68, Warren Fitzgerald 39: Andrew Salter had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Johnson had 13 points, eight assists and two steals, Ryan Brown scored 11 and Juwan Johnson had eight assists for L’Anse Creuse (3-3, 1-1 MAC Blue). Fitzgerald is 2-4, 0-2.

Howell 44, Plymouth 43: Cody Deurloo scored 11 and Josh Palo 10 for Howell (2-2, 1-0 KLAA West). Ryan Berger scored 14 to lead Plymouth (3-2, 0-1).

Macomb Dakota 85, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 51: Ryan Rollins had 16 points and six rebounds, Xavier Glenn added 16 points and four blocks, Joshua Hines had 15 points and five assists and Mark Tocco finished with six points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and four steals for Dakota (4-1, 2-0 MAC Red). Micah Johnson scored 24 for North (0-4, 0-2).

New Haven 68, Grosse Pointe South 62: Ronald Jefferey III had 26 points, eight rebounds and five steals and Romeo Weems had 22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks for New Haven (4-1, 2-0 MAC White). Ryan Downey scored 16 for South (4-4, 1-1).

Okemos 59, Mason 46: Evan Thomas recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds and Noah Pruitt scored 15 for Okemos (7-0, 2-0 CAAC Blue). Connor Richardson and Garren Lattig each scored 12 for Mason (4-2, 1-1 CAAC Red).

Pontiac 73, Ferndale 67: D’Quarion Cole had 27 points and eight rebounds, Da’Veayun Cole had 23 points and seven rebounds and Parrish Rawls had nine points and five rebounds for Pontiac (7-0). Ferndale is 1-2.

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 72, Troy Athens 59: Trevor Smith Jr. and Patrick Ghaly had 18 points each for Stoney Creek (4-2, 1-0 OAA White). Andrei Pipurica scored 17 for Troy Athens (1-4, 0-1).

Romulus 52, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 43: Terrance Broughon scored 17 and Muhammed Ceesay 13 for Romulus (3-2, 3-1 WWAC). Avery Ismail scored 16 for Annapolis (5-3, 1-3).

Royal Oak Shrine 54, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 37: Anthony Massucci scored 19 and A.J. Massucci 13 for Shrine (5-2). University Liggett is 1-4.

Taylor Trillium 60, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 40: Derrell Woods scored 30 and Eli Fishburn 20 for Trillium (3-2). Pontiac Academy is 1-6.

Walled Lake Northern 63, Flint Hamady 54: Andre Price scored 19, Jack McGuire 16 and Cole Seyburn 10 for Northern (5-0). Ollie Brewster scored 18 and Koriante Moore 13 for Hamady (3-2).

Warren Mott 63, Romeo 42: Dennis Curt had 14 points and 11 rebounds, De’Jon Gantz added 12 points and six assists and Darrius Willis scored 11 for Mott (6-1, 2-0 MAC White). Blake Mcrae scored 23 for Romeo (1-6, 0-2).

Wayne Memorial 91, Dearborn 46: Isaiah Lewis scored 50, Chris Dobessi had 12 points and four steals, Chayce Leslie added eight points, eight rebounds and six steals and Cartier Muse-Suber had 10 points, five rebounds and five steals for Wayne Memorial (3-1). Dearborn is 1-4.

West Bloomfield 65, Troy 52: Donavan Moore scored 27 and Jon Ammori 11 for West Bloomfield (3-2, 1-0 OAA Red). Brody Parker scored 23 and Darrius Freeman 10 for Troy (5-1, 0-1).

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 56, Riverview Gabriel Richard 49: Ryan Otis scored 21 and Noah Schlussel 17 for Frankel (6-1, 4-1 Catholic League Intersectional 2). Garrett Balazsi scored 17 for Gabriel Richard (5-2, 3-1).

White Lake Lakeland 68, Southfield Bradford Academy 51: Patrick McDonald scored 16 and Lucas Theaker 14 for Lakeland (3-1). Ken Hunter scored 15 for Bradford (3-2).

Woodhaven 57, Melvindale 38: Josh Warren had 15 points, Brandon Wilkinson 14 and Brian Wilkinson 11 for Woodhaven (5-1, 2-0 Downriver). Josh Moody scored 18 for Melvindale (3-4, 1-1).

Girls basketball

Detroit Edison 68, Ann Arbor Huron 60: Rickea Jackson scored 35 and Damiya Hagemann 18 for Edison (3-1). Kaiden Glenn scored 19 for Huron (1-3).

Detroit Edison Public School Academy 54, Detroit Voyageur 12: Ruby Whitehorn had 19 points and nine rebounds and Madison Wardell added 19 points and eight rebounds for Edison (3-1).

Detroit Mumford 51, River Rouge 49: Ajanee Horton had 15 points and eight rebounds, Tiaira Earnest 11 points and Sequoia Jackson 10 for Mumford (2-0). Lamriyee Williams had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, Curtisey Williams had 11 points and four rebounds and Detorri Hall had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists for River Rouge (1-4).

Dearborn Fordson 58, Livonia Stevenson 46: Rana Elhusseini had 19 points and five assists and Batoul Reda scored 13 for Fordson (2-1). Elisa Lebron and Shelby Drake scored eight each for Stevenson (1-3).

Grosse Ile 36, Milan 34: Marisa Swick scored 13 and Ava Thrasher 10 for Grosse Ile (2-2, 1-0 Huron). Hailey Dennes scored 11 and Lauryn Obey 10 for Milan (2-3, 0-1).

Grosse Pointe North 46, Dearborn Divine Child 26: Julia Ayrault scored 27 for North (4-1). Elena Welker scored 10 for Divine Child (2-2).

Hartland 70, Salem 26: Gracey Metz scored 16, Madi Moyer 12 and Amanda Roach 11 for Hartland (3-1). Salem is 1-3.

Howell 46, Plymouth 40: Meaghan Tucker scored 20 for Howell (2-2, 1-0 KLAA West). Sydney McCaig scored 18 for Plymouth (3-1, 0-1).

Madison Heights Heights Lamphere 45, Clinton Township Clintondale 31: Nydia Shumate scored 18 and Jasmine Ellis 14 for Lamphere (3-2). Princess Mia Johnson scored 22 for Clintondale (2-3).

Roseville 56, Madison Heights Madison 14: DeBraya Edwards had 15 points and 17 rebounds and Olivia Morris 10 points and nine rebounds for Roseville (2-3). Ashili Lee scored nine for Madison.

Southgate Anderson 46, Dearborn Edsel Ford 25: Courtney Mayberry led all scorers with 23 for Southgate (1-3). Edsel Ford is 0-4.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 48, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 46: Joslyn Brennan had 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for Lakeview (3-2, 1-0 MAC Blue). North is 3-1, 0-1.

Trenton 49, Gibraltar Carlson 35: Therese Hebda had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Trenton (4-1, 2-1 Downriver). Jenna Lazarski scored 12 to lead Carlson (2-2, 1-1).

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed.