Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien is the active FBS career leader with 13,581 yards passing, a Mountain West record. He also shares the rare distinction with Kellen Moore, now the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys, as a four-year starter for the Broncos. (Photo: Steve Conner, Associated Press)

First Responders Bowl

Boise State (10-3) vs. Boston College (7-5)

Kickoff: 1:30

TV: ESPN

Line: Boise State by 31/2

Series record: Boston College leads 1-0

Key matchup: Cal’s defense vs. TCU QB Grayson Muehlstein. The Bears have one of the nation’s best defenses, led by linebackers Evan Weaver and Jordan Kunaszyk. The duo set a school record for combined tackles with 276 and have 8.5 sacks between them. The Horned Frogs will need to find a way to protect Muehlstein, who became the starter in their next-to-last regular-season game after injuries to Shawn Robinson and Mike Collins.

Cheez-It Bowl

California (7-5) vs. TCU (6-6)

Kickoff: 9

TV: ESPN

Line: California by 1

Series record: First meeting

What’s at stake: Cal is looking for its first bowl win in its second season under coach Justin Wilcox after becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2015. TCU had to win its final regular-season game just to become bowl eligible and is vying for its 10th win in its last 13 bowl games under coach Gary Patterson.