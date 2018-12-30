Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (5) plays against Mount St. Mary's. (Photo: Paul Battaglia, Associated Press)

Cleveland — Antoine Davis scored 17 points, Derrien King and Josh McFolley added 15 apiece and Detroit Mercy handled Cleveland State 73-61 Sunday night, opening Horizon League play with two wins for the first time in a decade.

Lamar Hamrick pulled down 11 rebounds for the Titans (5-9, 2-0), King added six assists and McFolley had three steals.

Neither team shot well, Detroit Mercy finishing 25 of 65 with seven 3-pointers in 25 tries. Cleveland State (5-10, 0-2) shot a nearly identical 39 percent, 22 of 57, with six treys in 26 attempts.

Davis, the NCAA leader with 67 3-pointers coming into the game was 1 of 11 from distance. He was the third-leading scorer in the nation at 26.1 points per game.

Detroit Mercy turned the ball over just five times while scoring 17 points off 13 Cleveland State turnovers.

Jaalam Hill led the Vikings with 13 points.

The Titans face defending conference-tournament champion Wright State Thursday, beginning a five-game homestand.

More state men

Oakland 76, (at) Youngstown State 74: Karmari Newman hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left. Braden Norris kicked the ball out to Newman who made the winning shot with five seconds left on the shot clock. Devin Morgan missed from the circle on the other end as time ran out.

The Penguins (4-11, 0-2 Horizon), trailing by 12 with 12 minutes left, took a 58-57 lead on Michael Akuchie’s 3-pointer then fell behind by nine before grabbing a 74-71 lead after a basket by Darius Quisenberry with 2:10 left. Xavier Hill-Mais scored to cut the deficit to one before Newman’s 3.

Brad Brechting scored a career-high 19 to lead the Golden Grizzlies (6-9, 2-0), who shot 59 percent, made 8 of 16 from the arc and 20 of 22 free throws. Hill-Mais added 16 points.

Quisenberry scored 21 points and Morgan 15 for the Penguins, who shot 51 percent and were 9 of 21 from distance.

(At) Central Michigan 123, Indiana South Bend 76: David DiLeo scored 24 points with six 3-pointers, Larry Austin Jr. scored 23 and Central Michigan (11-2) filled the stat sheet against NAIA-member Indiana South Bend on Sunday. Matt Beachler scored 18 points, Dallas Morgan 17, Robert Montgomery 16, Romelo Burrell 11 and Shawn Roundtree 10 with 11 assists.

(At) Western Michigan 73, UC-Riverside 64: Sophomore Michael Flowers finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Western Michigan turned back UC Riverside. Fellow sophomore Kawanise Wilkins notched his first double-double for the Broncos (6-7) with 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Seth Dugan pitched in with 14 points, five boards and three assists. Ajani Kennedy, also a sophomore, topped the Highlanders (5-10) with a career-best 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

State women

(At) No. 20 Michigan State 84, No. 16 Iowa 70: Nia Clouden scored 27 points, Jenna Allen had 17 rebounds, both career highs, and Michigan State pulled away from Iowa in the second half in the Big Ten Conference opener.

The one-two punch for the Spartans (11-1) offset a 30-point, 14-rebound outing for Megan Gustafson, who became the all-time leading scorer for the Hawkeyes (9-3). Gustafson surpassed former teammate Ally Disterhoft (2,102) and men’s great Roy Marble (2,116). Gustafson, the nation’s leading scorer (26.5 ppg) now has 2,124 points.

Allen also had 20 points for Michigan State, which won its eighth straight.

Central Michigan 90, (at) No. 24 Miami (Fla.) 80: Presley Hudson scored 23 points, making 7 of 8 free throws in the final 32.8 seconds, and Central Michigan upset Miami. Reyna Frost scored 25 points with 10 rebounds, Micaela Kelly had 18 points and Maddy Watters 14 for the Chippewas (9-3), who never trailed after scoring the final seven points of the first quarter for a 26-21 lead. Laura Cornelius made three free throws with 33.6 left to bring the Hurricanes (12-3) within 82-79.

(At) Eastern Michigan 53, Northwood 39: Corrione Cardwell scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting while Danielle Minott added 12 for the Eagles (6-4), who ended a two-game losing skid. Northwood is 4-7.

Cleveland State 67, (at) Detroit Mercy 49: Jade Ely finished with 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting to leading Cleveland State (5-8, 2-0 Horizon League), which outscored Detroit Mercy 31-17 in the second half. Ashley Miller had 11 points for the Titans (2-11, 0-2).

Youngstown State 69, (at) Oakland 55: Sarah Cash scored 17 and Chelsea Olson added 15 points with 15 rebounds as Youngstown State (10-3, 0-2) went on a 30-13 run in the final 10 minutes to hand Oakland its second Horizon League defeat. Taylor Jones had 17 points and Autumn Kissman 10 points while Nikita Telesford grabbed 11 rebounds for Oakland (3-10, 0-2).

(At) Wayne State 72, Fairmont (W.Va.) State 65: Ja’Nae Williams led Wayne State (7-5) with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Nastassja Chambers also added 16 points. Fairmont is 5-7.

Big Ten men

(At) Minnesota 71, Mount St. Mary’s 52: Daniel Oturu recorded his fourth straight double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Minnesota past Mount St. Mary’s. Minnesota (11-2) also got 15 points from Dupree McBrayer and 13 from Amir Coffey.

(At) Northwestern 75, Columbia 54: Vic Law had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, Ryan Taylor also scored 21 and Northwestern (9-4) overcame a sluggish start.