GLI: Lake Superior State 6, Michigan Tech 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lake Superior celebrates with the MacInnes Cup after defeating Michigan Tech 6-3 to win the championship game of the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, December 31, 2018.
Lake Superior celebrates with the MacInnes Cup after defeating Michigan Tech 6-3 to win the championship game of the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, December 31, 2018. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lake Superior State celebrates after defeating Michigan Tech 6-3 to win the championship game of the Great Lakes Invitational.
Lake Superior State celebrates after defeating Michigan Tech 6-3 to win the championship game of the Great Lakes Invitational. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta, left, presents the MacInnes Cup to his teammates after Lake Superior State defeated Michigan Tech 6-3 to win the championship game of the Great Lakes Invitational.
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta, left, presents the MacInnes Cup to his teammates after Lake Superior State defeated Michigan Tech 6-3 to win the championship game of the Great Lakes Invitational. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lake Superior defenseman Collin Saccoman celebrates with the MacInnes Cup.
Lake Superior defenseman Collin Saccoman celebrates with the MacInnes Cup. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta celebrates his first period goal in front of Michigan Tech defenseman Seamus Donohue. Michigan Tech University vs. Lake Superior State during the championship game of the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Dec. 31, 2018.
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta celebrates his first period goal in front of Michigan Tech defenseman Seamus Donohue. Michigan Tech University vs. Lake Superior State during the championship game of the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Dec. 31, 2018. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta celebrates his first period goal.
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta celebrates his first period goal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech forward Raymond Brice checks Lake Superior defenseman Jacob Nordqvist in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Raymond Brice checks Lake Superior defenseman Jacob Nordqvist in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lake Superior defenseman William Riedell, left, keeps the puck away from Michigan Tech forward Raymond Brice in the first period.
Lake Superior defenseman William Riedell, left, keeps the puck away from Michigan Tech forward Raymond Brice in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech forward Alex Smith tries to keep control of the puck in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Alex Smith tries to keep control of the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech forward Gavin Gould tries to get the puck past Lake Superior goaltender Nick Kossoff in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Gavin Gould tries to get the puck past Lake Superior goaltender Nick Kossoff in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech forward Jake Lucchini slips the puck past Lake Superior defenseman Lukas Kaelble and goaltender Nick Kossoff for a first period goal.
Michigan Tech forward Jake Lucchini slips the puck past Lake Superior defenseman Lukas Kaelble and goaltender Nick Kossoff for a first period goal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech forward Jake Lucchini celebrates his first period goal.
Michigan Tech forward Jake Lucchini celebrates his first period goal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman and Lake Superior defenseman Jacob Nordqvist battle for the puck in the first period. Photos are of Michigan Tech University vs. Lake Superior State during the championship game of the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 31, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman and Lake Superior defenseman Jacob Nordqvist battle for the puck in the first period. Photos are of Michigan Tech University vs. Lake Superior State during the championship game of the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 31, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The two teams shake hands after the game.
The two teams shake hands after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lake Superior head coach Damon Whitten, right, celebrates with his players and the MacInnes Cup.
Lake Superior head coach Damon Whitten, right, celebrates with his players and the MacInnes Cup. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech forward Alex Smith, left, celebrates his second period goal with teammate Jake Lucchini.
Michigan Tech forward Alex Smith, left, celebrates his second period goal with teammate Jake Lucchini. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lake Superior defenseman Collin Saccoman tries to deflect the puck past Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun in the second period.
Lake Superior defenseman Collin Saccoman tries to deflect the puck past Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech defenseman Seamus Donohue, left, and Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta battle for the puck in the second period.
Michigan Tech defenseman Seamus Donohue, left, and Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta battle for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Bryan Basilico (#18) scores on Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun in the second period.
Lake Superior forward Bryan Basilico (#18) scores on Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun looks away as Lake Superior celebrates a goal by Bryan Basilico in the second period.
Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun looks away as Lake Superior celebrates a goal by Bryan Basilico in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Lake Superior fan celebrates after the Lakers scored in the second period.
A Lake Superior fan celebrates after the Lakers scored in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech forward Tommy Parrottino tries to keep the puck away from Lake Superior forward Brayden Gelsinger in the second period.
Michigan Tech forward Tommy Parrottino tries to keep the puck away from Lake Superior forward Brayden Gelsinger in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech forward Justin Misiak tries to get the puck past Lake Superior goaltender Nick Kossoff in the third period.
Michigan Tech forward Justin Misiak tries to get the puck past Lake Superior goaltender Nick Kossoff in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech defenseman Mitch Meek and Lake Superior defenseman Steven Ruggiero battle for the puck in the third period.
Michigan Tech defenseman Mitch Meek and Lake Superior defenseman Steven Ruggiero battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech forward Jake Jackson, left, and Lake Superior defenseman Collin Saccoman check each other along the boards in the third period.
Michigan Tech forward Jake Jackson, left, and Lake Superior defenseman Collin Saccoman check each other along the boards in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Tech forward Trenton Bliss, left, and Lake Superior forward Chase Gamelin collide while battling for the puck in the third period.
Michigan Tech forward Trenton Bliss, left, and Lake Superior forward Chase Gamelin collide while battling for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Max Humitz, left, and Michigan Tech defenseman Seamus Donohue battle for the puck in the third period.
Lake Superior forward Max Humitz, left, and Michigan Tech defenseman Seamus Donohue battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

     

    Detroit — Lake Superior State now has two things to celebrate while spending its New Year’s Eve in the Motor City.

    The Lakers will, of course, be enjoying the countdown to midnight, but they’ll also be hitting the town with a shiny piece of hardware after defeating Michigan Tech, 6-3, to earn their first Great Lakes Invitational championship at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.  

    Head coach Damon Whitten, who won four straight GLI championships as a player at Michigan State from 1997-2001, said that the difficulty of doing “something for the first time at Lake State” makes the win a bit more special.

    “We’ve got five national championships, we’ve got Hobey Baker Award winners, tremendous alumni, history tradition, but this is our first Great Lakes Invitational championship,” he said.

    Lakers captain Diego Cuglietta, who sent Lake State (11-6-1) to the championship game with his overtime winner against Michigan State the night before, scored twice and Bryan Basilico’s first goal of the season was the difference.

    Cuglietta, the tournament MVP, said that his team finished strong because it didn't alter its game plan when things got rough.

    “I think we stuck to our system really well,”Cuglietta said. “We didn’t differ from it or try to change things up when we went down a couple times.

    Cuglietta’s co-captain Gage Torrel was ejected for a hit to the head in the second period, yielding a five-minute major in which Tech pulled even, 2-2, with a goal by Alex Smith.

    More: ‘We hate them, they hate us’: UM, MSU brawl, tie in GLI

    Whitten said his senior class did a great job of keeping the team “even-keel” when hit with adversity.

    “You prepare for those things,” Whitten said. “It’s all part of it. We have those standards they play too, they don’t get up, they don’t get down.”

    Hampus Erikkson beat Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun 1:02 after Cuglietta’s first goal to give Lake State a 2-0 lead 11:36 into the game.

    “I think the better team won,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We were just kind of hanging on the entire game.”

    Jake Lucchini got Tech (11-8-1) back in the game at 16:51 in the opening period, beating Nick Kossoff with a wraparound goal to make it 2-1.

    After Torrel’s penalty expired, though, LSSU got going full steam ahead, and they benefited from some trips to the penalty box by Tech.

    Max Humitz sent a puck into the net with the help of a screen from Cuglietta, and with 3:48 left in the second period, Basilico gave the Lakers their second two-goal lead of the game with a power-play tally.

    Lucchini said that despite having an advantage in minutes spent on the power play, the timing of Tech’s penalties took the wind out of his team’s bench.

    “We don’t get four lines going so a lot of guys aren’t getting a lot of minutes,” Lucchini said.

    “Then you have the period, so guys are sitting for 30 minutes, right? It kills momentum for our team, it kills momentum for individuals that don’t play on the penalty kill. You just can’t get much going after that.”

    Tech made things interesting again three minutes into the third. Trenton Bliss won a battle of strength in Kossoff’s crowded crease and pushed in a power-play goal to cut the Huskies deficit to 4-3.

    Even so, Tech never was able to attack with consistency. Cuglietta and Steven Ruggiero finished the job with two empty-net goals.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE