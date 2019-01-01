Virginia's guard De'Andre Hunter (12) tries to drive past two Marshall defenders during the second half. (Photo: Zack Wajsgras, Associated Press)

Ann Arbor — Hallie Thome and Amy Dilk scored 14 apiece, Deja Church added 13 and Michigan handed No. 12 Minnesota and first-year coach Lindsay Whalen their first loss of the season, 76-60, on Monday.

The Wolverines (10-4, 1-1 Big Ten) took control with a 14-0 run to end the second period and scoring the first four points of the third to open a 22-point lead. The Golden Gophers had not trailed by double figures in their first 12 games.

Minnesota (12-1, 1-1) had tied the second-best start in school history, dating to when Whalen was a junior on the 2002-03 team. Her senior year the Golden Gophers started 15-0.

There were 10 ties and 10 lead changes before Nicole Munger’s 3-pointer midway through the second quarter gave Michigan a 22-20 lead.

The Wolverines turned a pair of turnovers into baskets before Annalese Lamke scored for Minnesota at the 4:16 mark. But from there, the Golden Gophers missed seven shots to go into the half down 40-22, and they missed their first two of the third period while Thome was scoring inside twice.

A 12-1 run in the fourth quarter allowed Minnesota to get within 13 with 4:14 to play. Taiye Bello (Southfield-Lathrup) led Minnesota with a career-high 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 free throws.

More state women

(At) Western Michigan 75, Saginaw Valley State 50: Jasmyn Walker scored 16 for Western (6-5). Abby Duffy had 17 points for SVSU (1-10).

Top 25 men

(At) No. 4 Virginia 100, Marshall 64: Kyle Guy made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points, giving Tony Bennett his 300th career coaching victory.

Guy also grabbed a career-best eight rebounds while Ty Jerome and Jay Huff added 14 points each for the Cavaliers (12-0). Virginia led 50-25 at halftime, then scored the first 10 points after the break, with Guy scoring eight of them, to remove any possible suspense.

Jon Elmore scored 14 points but missed 14 of 17 shots for Marshall (7-6). The Thundering Herd shot 35.1 percent (20 of 57) overall but became just the second team to score as many as 60 points against Virginia, which leads the nation by allowing just 50.3 points per game. Maryland was the other in a 76-71 loss on Nov. 28.

The victory kept alive Virginia’s best start to a season since the 2014-15 team won its first 19 games.

(At) No. 7 Gonzaga 89, Cal State-Bakersfield 54: Rui Hachimura scored 22 points to help Gonzaga beat Cal State-Bakersfield to wrap up the non-conference season for both teams.

Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell Jr. each scored 16 points for Gonzaga (13-2), which has easily won four straight games after losing to No. 3 Tennessee and No. 15 North Carolina to fall from the top spot in The AP Top 25. Jeremy Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jarkel Joiner scored 24 points for Cal State Bakersfield (8-5), which saw a five-game winning streak snapped. The Roadrunners were hurt by poor shooting.

UCLA fires Alford

Steve Alford was fired as UCLA basketball coach after six seasons, with the Bruins mired in a four-game skid that included losses at home to Belmont and Liberty.

Athletic director Dan Guerrero said Monday that assistant Murry Bartow will serve as interim coach through the remainder of the season.

UCLA is 7-6 and in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament despite a talented roster that includes sophomore Kris Wilkes and freshman Moses Brown.

Alford’s final game was a 73-58 loss to Liberty on Saturday, the worst home defeat in his tenure. The Bruins committed 24 turnovers and missed a season-high 22 3-pointers. Alford called it the most disappointing loss in his 28-year coaching career.

Guerrero said the terms of Alford’s contract will be honored by UCLA Athletics, using department-generated funds. He gets a $3.6-million buyout.

Alford had a 124-63 record in Westwood after taking over the program in March 2013. The 54-year-old coach won one Pac-12 tournament title but never a regular-season league title, and made four NCAA Tournament appearances, including Sweet 16 berths in his first two years.

“I’m extremely appreciative to everybody at UCLA for what has been a tremendous run and the chance to work with such special student-athletes and coaches,” Alford said in a statement issued by the school.

Poll position

Michigan (13-0) held on to its No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following a win over Binghamton on Sunday. Michigan State (11-2) also maintained its position in the poll at No. 8 after Saturday’s win over Northern Illinois. Meanwhile, i the coaches’ poll, Michigan remained at No. 4 and Michigan State at No. 7.

Duke, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Kansas are the top five in the AP, while in the coaches’, it’s Duke, Virginia, Tennessee, Michigan and Nevada.

On the women’s side, Michigan State (11-1) moved up six spots to No. 15 in the AP, and five spots to No. 22 in the coaches’.

Honor roll

In weekly conference awards:

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis were named Big Ten player and freshman of the week, respectively.

Michigan State’s Jenna Allen and Nia Clouden were Big Ten player of freshman of the week, respectively.

Western Michigan’s Michael Flowers was MAC West player of the week.

Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis was Horizon League freshman of the week for the fourth time this season.