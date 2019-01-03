Bloomfield Hills' Alex Igwe (15) grabs the rebound next to Oak Park's Fred Garland (1) and Justin Barganeer (4). (Photo: Elaine Cromie, Special to The Detroit News)

Bloomfield Hills — Maliq Carr and Oak Park dominated the opening minutes of the second half to take the lead, then went on to defeat Bloomfield Hills 49-43 Thursday night in an OAA Red Division game.

Carr, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, started the second-half comeback by scoring off of consecutive putbacks, then finding Fred Garland in transition which led to two points to spark a 12-0 run that turned a 26-17 halftime deficit into a 29-26 lead.

Bloomfield Hills (4-5, 1-1) used a 5-0 run to finish the third quarter and claim a 31-29 lead before Oak Park guard Devonte Edwards took over during the fourth quarter.

Edwards scored 10 of his 12 points during the final eight minutes, opening his spurt with a transition basket to pull Oak Park — which won the OAA White division title last year — even at 31 after Carr rejected a breakaway basket at the other end.

Then, Edwards connected on a 3-pointer to pull Oak Park (4-2, 1-1) even at 35 while starting a 15-3 run for a 47-38 cushion with less than a minute remaining.

Carr, who received offers in football from Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State, finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Chris Gary scored nine for Oak Park and Marcel Carter, five points and nine rebounds and Garland, eight points.

Alex Igwe, a 6-3 senior forward, had 12 points for Bloomfield Hills, which made 8-of-25 3-pointers, including three from Mason Canfield who finished with 11.

Igwe made all five of his shots, accounting for 10 points to help give Bloomfield Hills a 26-17 halftime lead.

But, Oak Park came out with tremendous energy to start the second half and got things done defensively to turn the momentum around.

“We just got it together and calmed down,” Carr said of Oak Park, which shot just 25 percent during the opening half. “We all played good defense, especially Freddy (Garland) and Devonte (Edwards) and I was just being aggressive, only had two fouls the whole game and we needed the win.”

More boys basketball

Clarkston 47, North Farmington 45: Keegan Wasilk had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, Fletcher Loyer 14 points and seven rebounds, and Matthew Nicholson nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Clarkston (7-2, 3-0 OAA Red). North Farmington is 6-3, 1-2.

Farmington 71, Troy Athens 51: Jaden Akins scored 34 and Tariq Shephard 15 for Farmington (4-2, 2-1 OAA White). Troy Athens is 2-6, 0-3.

Pontiac 83, Berkley 57: D’Quarion Cole had 24 points and eight rebounds, DaVeaun Cole 22 points and four rebounds, Cleontia Brown 10 points and 15 rebounds and Dominique Stovall 10 points and four steals for Pontiac (9-0, 3-0 OAA Blue). Ari Yaker had 10 points and six rebounds and Arshad Walker eight points for Berkley (3-3, 1-2 OAA Blue).

Quincy 59, Lenawee Christian 52: William Dunn had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, Jordan Nelson seven points, Matt Hagaman six points and three rebounds and Caleb Mccavit six points for Quincy (8-0, 4-0 Big 8).

Detroit News staff contributed.