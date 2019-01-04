Rochester Adams' Ethan Emerzian (24), middle, loses the ball as he tries to get past Stoney Creek guards Jackson Becker (10), left, and Alex Reiter (11). (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Alexis Roberts toed the foul line with the game in her hands.

The sophomore guard had missed her only two free-throw attempts earlier in the game, but after collecting an offensive rebound for Farmington Hills Mercy, which was in the bonus, and getting fouled simultaneous with the game-ending buzzer in a tie game against Goodrich, Roberts had the chance to redeem herself with an untimed free throw.

On this attempt, her aim was true, and Mercy (4-1) stormed away with a 40-39 win at Goodrich (4-4) on Friday night.

“The reaction of all of us was jubilation,” Mercy coach Gary Morris said. “It was a nice game to win. I’m real proud of the kids and the way we dug in.”

Mercy was down four points at halftime and five to start the fourth quarter, but that’s when sophomore forward Julia Bishop took over.

Bishop, in her second year on varsity, led Mercy with 16 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, all of Mercy’s final-frame points until Roberts’ free throw.

“She (Bishop) only had one point at half, and then she really started demanding the ball more, getting herself in better position to shoot.” Morris said.

Bishop went 7-for-8 on free throws and hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

“At this point, we’re still trying to find our identity in terms of offense, and she’s someone we’ve identified that can help us,” Morris said. “She’s (Bishop) been shooting well, and we’d like her to shoot a little more.”

Maddie Voelker led Goodrich with 19 points.

More girls basketball

Rochester Adams 48, Troy Athens 47: Amelia Drahnak had 19 points and Lauren Petersmark and Maddie Dolenga 11 each for Adams (2-4). Grace Bright scored 15 for Athens (1-4).

Royal Oak 42, North Farmington 26: Jessica Adams had 16 points, Samantha Potter 10 points and six assists and Nila Coney 10 points and four steals for Royal Oak (7-0, 2-0 OAA Red). North Farmington is 1-6, 0-2 OAA Red.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 49, Romeo 45: Joslyn Brennan had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Lakeview (4-2, 1-0 MAC Blue). Romeo is 4-2, 1-0 MAC White.

Troy 41, Lake Orion 34: Kendall Zeiper had 13 points and eight rebounds and Riya Chakravarty nine points for Troy (5-1, 2-0 OAA White). Sophie Wyborski scored seven for Lake Orion (4-2, 0-2 OAA White).

Boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 67, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 57: Alex Finney scored 24 for Cranbrook (9-1, 4-0 Catholic Intersectional), and Sam Siepker had 19 points for Bishop Foley (2-5, 1-2 Catholic Intersectional 1).

Detroit Catholic Central 45, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 40: Brendan Downs scored 19 and Davis Lukomski 13 for Catholic Central (7-2, 2-1 Catholic League). Loren Bowman scored 10 for St. Mary’s (6-2, 1-1).

Detroit Loyola 64, Dearborn Divine Child 58 (OT): Dylan Hemphill scored 15, Cam Hudson had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Mark Mayberry had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Loyola (6-3, 2-0 Catholic League). Kyle Gurrey scored 19 for Divine Child (7-2, 0-1).

Hamtramck 45, Saline 40: Noah Burns had 12 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, Jermaine Byas 10 points and seven rebounds and Javier Whitaker 10 points for Hamtramck (6-0). Saline is 5-3.

Royal Oak Shrine 66, Waterford Lakes 42: A.J. Massucci scored 19 and Anthony Massucci 10 for Shrine (6-2, 3-0 Catholic Intersectional 1). Waterford Lakes is 2-7, 0-3 Catholic Intersectional 1.

Troy 59, Novi 47: Brody Parker scored 26 for Troy (6-3). Jiovanni Miles scored 18 for Novi (3-3).

Walled Lake Northern 65, Walled Lake Central 53: Troy Lattimore had 18 points, Jack McGuire 12 and Kevyn Robertson 10 for Northern (8-0, 2-0 Lakes Valley). Lavell Narcisse and Jordan Gray scored 15 each for Central (2-6, 0-1 Lakes Valley Conference).

Warren De La Salle 71, Birmingham Brother Rice 55: Michael Sherman scored 15, Will Smythe 15 and Nick Proszak 12 for De La Salle (5-3, 1-1 Catholic League Central). John Brantley had 16 points for Brother Rice (2-5, 0-3 Catholic League Central).

White Lake Lakeland 52, Waterford Kettering 45: Patrick McDonald had 11 points and seven rebounds, Kyle Flowers 10 points, and Trent Sarquhar and Collin Baert nine points each for Lakeland (7-1, 2-2 Lakes Valley). Ryan Nolan scored 15 and Travis Frazier 13 for Kettering (4-4, 0-2).

Woodhaven 69, Temperance Bedford 41: Josh Warren scored 18 and Marcus Brown 11 for Woodhaven (7-2). Matt Kohler scored 25 for Bedford (3-5).

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed.