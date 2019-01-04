Indiana's Devonte Green reacts during the second half of the team's game against Illinois. Indiana won 73-65. (Photo: Darron Cummings, Associated Press)

Detroit – Freshman Antoine Davis matched a program record with 10 3-pointers and finished with 48 points to lead Detroit Mercy to 79-58 victory over Wright State on Thursday night.

Archie Tullos scored a Detroit Mercy record 49 points against Bradley on Feb. 22, 1988. Davis had a chance to surpass Tullos with 11 seconds remaining, but he dribbled the clock out to end the game. Davis finished 15-of-24 shooting from the floor including 10 of 15 from long range and made 8 of 9 free throws.

Derrien King added 11 points for Detroit Mercy (6-9, 3-0 Horizon League), which has won three straight games since snapping a six-game losing streak.

Loudon Love scored 15 points to lead Wright State (7-9, 1-2). Mark Hughes made three 3-pointers and added 13 points for the Raiders, who shot just 4 of 22 from long range.

The Titans took the lead for good about two minutes into the game. Wright State pulled to 34-30 early in the second half but didn’t get closer.

More state men

(At) Oakland 76, Northern Kentucky 74: Xavier Hill-Mais scored nine of his team-high 32 points in the final 10 minutes as Oakland came from 10 points down to beat Northern Kentucky in the Golden Grizzlies’ Horizon League home opener.

Oakland now has won five of its last six meetings with Northern Kentucky.

Drew McDonald put the Norse up by double digits with two free throws with 11:49 to play, but Hill-Mais halved the deficit himself, hitting a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer 20 seconds apart. Braden Norris hit back-to-back 3s to put the Golden Grizzlies in front, 63-61 with 6:56 left to play, and after Trevon Faulkner tied the game with a layup, Karmari Newman put Oakland in front for good with another 3.

Hill-Mais was 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line. Jaevin Cumberland had 15 points and dished six assists for Oakland (7-9, 3-0 Horizon).

Tyler Sharpe and Jalen Tate each scored 14 points for Northern Kentucky (12-4, 2-1).

(At) Wayne State 73, Northern Michigan 51: The Warriors (2-7, 2-3 GLIAC) outscored first-place Northern 43-24 in the second half to seal the upset. Darian Owens-White scored 20, Xavier Cochran 16 and Latin Davis 13 for Wayne State. Naba Echols scored 14 for Northern (8-4, 3-2).

Thursday's state women

(At) Northwestern 70, Michigan State 62: Michigan State held a 53-52 lead going into the fourth quarter but Northwestern won it with an 18-9 edge in the fourth. Lindsey Pulliam scored 18, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah 17 and Abi Scheid 13 for Northwestern. Shay Colley scored 28 for Michigan State.

Northern Michigan 69, (at) Wayne State 56: Erin Honkala netted 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Northern Michigan (10-3, 5-0 GLIAC) past Wayne State (7-6, 2-3). Jessica Schultz had 13 points for the winners, while Grace George’s 16 points led the home side.

Thursday's Big Ten

(At) Purdue 86, No. 25 Iowa 70: Carsen Edwards scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half. Matt Haarms had 14 points and Aaron Wheeler added 10 for the Boilermakers (9-5, 2-1), who have won three straight for the first time since starting the season 4-0.

Tyler Cook had 24 points, Isaiah Moss scored 13 and Ryan Kriener finished with 10 for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 0-3), still searching for their first conference victory this season.

Purdue improved to 9-1 in its last 10 home games against Iowa. The Boilermakers hold a 90-76 series advantage, winning 15 of 23 meetings during coach Matt Painter’s tenure.

In last season’s lone matchup, the Boilermakers made a Big Ten-record 20 3-pointers to win 87-64. This time, it was all-around efficiency and scoring depth that made the difference.

(At) No. 21 Indiana 73, Illinois 65: Romeo Langford scored a career-high 28 points, Juwan Morgan added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Langford shot 8 for 13 from the field and 11 of 15 from the line for Indiana (12-2, 3-0).

Samson Oladimeji scored 20 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 18 for Illinois (4-10, 0-3).

The Fighting Illini charged to an early lead, making 11 of their first 18 shots on the way to a 25-15 lead.

Indiana turned up its defense and limited Illinois to 35 percent shooting for the rest of the game. Indiana forced nearly as many turnovers (21) as field goals allowed (25). Five of Illinois’ turnovers came on forced shot clock violations.

Indiana’s defense also sparked its office, leading to 22 points off forced turnovers.

The Hoosiers led by as many as 15 points, but a late run by Illinois, fueled by three-quarters court press that took the Hoosiers out of rhythm, helped cut the lead to four points. But Langford and Morgan made their free throws late and extended the lead to eight points, the final margin.

Minnesota 59, (at) No. 22 Wisconsin 52: Amir Coffey scored 21 points and Minnesota put No. 22 Wisconsin in an early hole before holding off a furious late rally. The Golden Gophers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) earned their first win on the road against Wisconsin since 2009.

The Badgers (10-4, 2-1) couldn’t capitalize on several opportunities down the stretch, particularly from the free throw line. Wisconsin went 3 of 10 from the line at one point, including Ethan Happ missing the front end on back-to-back 1-and-1 situations after the Badgers had cut the lead to seven with just more than eight minutes to go.

Still, Happ’s steal and dunk, coupled with D’Mitrik Trice’s floater, cut the margin to 49-47 with two minutes left.

But then Coffey hit a runner and Dupree McBrayer turned a steal into a breakaway to end the threat.

Minnesota built an early lead as it regularly double-teamed Happ in the post, forcing the Badgers’ leading scorer to kick the ball out to the perimeter. Wisconsin couldn’t make the Gophers pay for that strategy, shooting just 2 of 14 on 3-pointers in the first half.

As Coffey reeled off 15 straight points for Minnesota, the Gophers opened a 29-14 lead at the break, holding Wisconsin to a season low for points in the first half.

Happ finished with 17 points to lead Wisconsin.

Thursday's Top 25

No. 18 N.C. State 87, (at) Miami 82: Reserve Markell Johnson scored 20 points in 23 minutes and North Carolina State shot 57 percent in the second half to rally past Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Bol ends college career

Bol Bol’s lone season at Oregon is over after nine games due to a left foot injury. Bol announced on Twitter on Thursday that his college career was over.

The son of late former NBA player Manute Bol, Bol was considered one of college basketball’s top incoming freshman and is projected as an NBA lottery pick.