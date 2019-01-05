Notre Dame's Jack Jenkins (28) wraps the puck around to shoot at Michigan's Hayden Lavigne (30). (Photo: Michael Caterina, Associated Press)

Michigan scored three straight goals in the opening period on its way to a 4-2 victory over Notre Dame Saturday in a game played outdoors in Notre Dame's football stadium.

The game was played on the same rink at Notre Dame Stadium that the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks played on in the Winter Classic on New Year's Day.

Joseph Cecconi, Will Lockwood and Nolan Moyle scored first-period goals for Michigan (7-7-6, 3-4-4-2 Big Ten). Dakota Raabe added the clincher with 12 seconds left.

Cam Morrison scored in the second period and Alex Steeves in the third to pull Notre Dame (12-6-1, 5-4) close.

Hayden Lavigne stopped 30 of 32 shots to get the victory for Michigan.