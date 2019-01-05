Michigan 4, Notre Dame 2
Michigan's Hayden Lavigne (30) clears the puck as Notre Dame's Graham Slaggert (18) skates in during an outdoor NCAA college hockey game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Michigan won the game, 4-2. MICHAEL CATERINA, AP
Notre Dame's Cale Morris (32) makes a save against Michigan. MICHAEL CATERINA, AP
Michigan players celebrate a goal. MICHAEL CATERINA, AP
The sun sets over Notre Dame Stadium during an outdoor NCAA college hockey game. MICHAEL CATERINA, AP
Notre Dame players celebrate against the Michigan. MICHAEL CATERINA, AP
Notre Dame's Jack Jenkins (28) wraps the puck around to shoot at Michigan's Hayden Lavigne (30). MICHAEL CATERINA, AP
Michigan players warm up before outdoor NCAA college hockey game. MICHAEL CATERINA, AP
    Michigan scored three straight goals in the opening period on its way to a 4-2 victory over Notre Dame Saturday in a game played outdoors in Notre Dame's football stadium.

    The game was played on the same rink at Notre Dame Stadium that the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks played on in the Winter Classic on New Year's Day.

    Joseph Cecconi, Will Lockwood and Nolan Moyle scored first-period goals for Michigan (7-7-6, 3-4-4-2 Big Ten). Dakota Raabe added the clincher with 12 seconds left.

    Cam Morrison scored in the second period and Alex Steeves in the third to pull Notre Dame (12-6-1, 5-4) close.

    Hayden Lavigne stopped 30 of 32 shots to get the victory for Michigan.