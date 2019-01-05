Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Bullock, left, and Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) reach for the loose ball. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — Donovan Mitchell will likely haunt the Pistons throughout his career.

That was the case on Saturday night as the Pistons could not capitalize on a big early lead against a team playing for the second time in two nights, falling to Utah, 110-105.

After scoring two points in the first half, Mitchell scored 24 points after halftime and made big shots down the stretch en route to a 26-point night.

BOX SCORE: Jazz 110, Pistons 105

Mitchell, whom the Pistons passed over in the 2017 draft in favor of Luke Kennard, scored seven straight Utah points down the stretch to put away the hard-charging Pistons, who have lost 12 of 16 games.

The Pistons had a chance to tie late, down 108-105 with 12.3 seconds left, but Reggie Jackson’s pass to Reggie Bullock off a screen was high, with Joe Ingles getting the steal to clinch the win.

The Pistons (17-20) held the Jazz to a season-low 13 points in the first quarter, keeping Utah to 4-for-21 shooting (19.0 percent), taking an 18-point lead.

Utah had a 19-4 run in the second quarter and got the lead down to two twice late in the quarter, but Blake Griffin beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to put the Pistons up 53-48.

The Jazz got the lead down to one with two baskets to open the second half, but Detroit went on a 10-0 run capped by 3-pointers from Griffin and Reggie Jackson to establish a 63-52 lead.

Mitchell had 12 points in the third quarter to close the deficit to 78-76.

Griffin had 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Bullock, who made his first four 3-pointers, had 19 points. Andre Drummond finished with 15 points and 18 rebounds.

The Pistons will host to San Antonio on Monday before a four-game West coast trip.

Zaza Pachulia (right lower leg contusion) missed the third straight game for the Pistons.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.