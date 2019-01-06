Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) fights for a rebound against Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) during second-half action. (Photo: Chris Knight, Associated Press)

Bloomington, Ind. — Jaelynn Penn scored 17 points including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute to give Indiana a 68-64 victory over No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday.

The victory was the first for the Hoosiers (14-1, 3-0 Big Ten) over a top-15 team since Jan. 31, 2010. Indiana, receiving votes in the Associated Press poll, has won four straight and 19 consecutive home games.

Jenna Allen led Michigan State (11-3, 1-2) with 15 points.

Penn hit a 3-pointer for a 65-62 lead with 47 seconds left. The Spartans’ Taryn McCutcheon cut the lead to one with a half-minute remaining before Indiana finished by making 3 of 4 free throws.

There were 11 lead changes and 22 ties in the game that Indiana led by six at halftime and one after three quarters.

Brenna Wise added 14 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double this season. Ali Patberg added 12 points and Grace Berger 10. Indiana made 14 of 18 free throws to 4 of 9 for Michigan State.

Sunday's Big Ten men

No. 22 Wisconsin 71, Penn State 52: Ethan Happ had 22 points and eight rebounds as Wisconsin stopped a two-game slide. The struggling Nittany Lions were without coach Patrick Chambers, who was suspended for the game after shoving Penn State freshman guard Myles Dread during a timeout Thursday in a loss at Michigan. Chambers apologized and said he was just trying to get the best out of Dread.

Brad Davison added 14 points and Nate Reuvers scored 11 for Wisconsin (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten), which beat the Nittany Lions for the 11th straight time. Coming off seven-point losses to Western Kentucky and Minnesota, the Badgers led by as many as 24 and maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the second half.

Lamar Stevens scored 22 points and Mike Watkins grabbed 10 rebounds for Penn State (7-8, 0-4).

The Badgers took control with a 22-6 run over 8:53 of the first half. They opened their biggest lead of the half when Davison hit his second 3-pointer to make it 29-13 with 3:52 left.

Stevens scored five of Penn State’s next 10 points and Dread added a 3 to cut Wisconsin’s lead to 33-23 at halftime.

The Nittany Lions got no closer as the Badgers opened the second period with 10 straight points as part of a 16-2 spurt.

(At) No. 25 Iowa 93, No. 24 Nebraska 84: Jordan Bohannon scored a season-high 25 points, Tyler Cook had 16 and Iowa ended a three-game losing streak to open Big Ten play. Ryan Kriener added 14 points in his first career start for the Hawkeyes (12-3, 1-3). They shot 29 of 32 from the free throw line in holding off the Huskers (11-4, 1-3).

Nebraska, which shot 37.8 percent on 3s entering play, was a dismal 4 of 23 beyond the arc.

Bohannon, on the other hand, kept hitting 3s that kept the Huskers at bay.

Bohannon’s banked 3, his first basket of the game, gave Iowa a 44-40 lead at halftime. Bohannon drilled another 3 to help slow Nebraska’s momentum and push Iowa’s edge back up to 72-63 – and he did the same after the Huskers got within 72-68.

Bohannon’s final 3, with 2:03 left, gave Iowa an 83-75 lead.

Isaac Copeland had 24 points to lead Nebraska. James Palmer Jr. scored 20 points, but Iowa held the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer without a point for the opening 18 minutes.

(At) Northwestern 68, Illinois 66: A.J. Turner hit a 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left to give Northwestern its first Big Ten win of the season. Vic Law had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Turner and Ryan Taylor had 12 points each and Anthony Gaines added 11 for Northwestern (10-5, 1-3).

Ayo Dosunmu had 18 points and Adonis De La Rosa added 12 for Illinois (4-11, 0-4), which has lost four straight.

Northwestern won last season’s meeting 72-68 in overtime. Illinois leads the all-time series 134-42.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili gave Illinois a 66-65 lead on a follow basket with 1:31 to play. After each team had a scoreless possession, Northwestern got the ball back with 34.5 seconds to go. Turner missed a wild 3-point attempt with just under 20 seconds left, but Dererk Pardon grabbed the rebound and threw it back out to Turner for the game-winning basket.

Trent Frazier missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer for the Illini.

Following a slow start offensively, Northwestern received a lift when freshman Ryan Greer entered the game at point guard seven minutes into the game. The Wildcats rallied for a 24-16 lead with five minutes left before halftime and seemingly had taken control.

But Illinois, after going scoreless for more than four minutes, closed the first half with a 15-1 run to take a 31-25 lead at the intermission.

Law had just two points on 1-for-6 shooting in the first half. He finished 4 for 12 from the field with six turnovers.

Illinois stretched its lead to eight points early in the second half before Northwestern rallied to tie the score at 42 on a 3-point play by Anthony Gaines with 13 minutes to go. Two minutes later, Law hit a pair of free throws to put the Wildcats back on top, 45-43.

The game stayed tight the rest of the way.

Sunday's Top 25

(At) No. 16 Marquette 70, Xavier 52: Markus Howard scored 26 points, Sacar Anim had 20 and Marquette beat Xavier to remain unbeaten at home.

The Golden Eagles (12-3, 1-1) bounced back from an 89-69 loss at St. John’s in their Big East opener on New Year’s Day. They improved to 11-0 at the new Fiserv Forum.

Naji Marshall had 21 points for Xavier (9-7, 1-2).

(At) No. 19 Houston 90, Memphis 77: Armoni Brooks had 22 points and hit six 3-pointers and Houston beat Memphis to remain undefeated.

Nate Hinton added 19 points and nine rebounds, Corey Davis Jr and Galen Robinson Jr each had 11 points and DeJon Jarreau scored 10 points. The Cougars (15-0, 2-0 American) extended their home-winning streak to a nation-best 28 games. They shot 45 percent, including 50 percent in the second half, and hit 12 of 34 3-pointers.

Kareem Brewton Jr. had 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting for Memphis (9-6, 1-1).