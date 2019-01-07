Record-setting Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. says he is leaving school to enter the NFL draft. The third-year sophomore announced Monday on Twitter that he will depart the program after one year as a starter in which he broke most school and Big Ten single-season passing records. (Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP)

Dwayne Haskins is NFL-bound after one spectacular season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback.

The third-year sophomore who rewrote the school record book had been expected to enter the draft and is a projected first-round pick.

Haskins said on Twitter on Monday he would forgo his final year of eligibility “after many thoughts and prayers with family and close friends.” He wrote that just as it was a boyhood dream to play for Ohio State, he also dreamed of being an NFL quarterback.

His sturdy, 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame, quick release and exceptional accuracy make him a top prospect. He smashed most Ohio State and Big Ten passing records, throwing for a nation-leading 50 touchdowns. He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting behind Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

Haskins’ NFL decision was telegraphed by Justin Fields, the Georgia quarterback who announced Friday he was transferring to Ohio State.

No expansion of playoffs

The College Football Playoff is not close to expanding.

After a month of chatter about possible changes to the four-team playoff, the conference commissioners and university presidents who constitute the playoff brain trust met Monday in downtown San Jose and quelled the speculation.

“As far as expanding the number of teams in the playoff, it’s way too soon — much too soon — to know if that is even a possibility,” Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum, the chairman of the CFP board of managers, said in a statement.

Extra points

Miami has finalized the hiring of Blake Baker as its new defensive coordinator, and also announced that Ephraim Banda will remain in a co-coordinator capacity on that side of the football.

... Former Oklahoma receiver A.D. Miller will play for Illinois next season.

... Iowa State junior running back David Montgomery is leaving for the NFL.

... Ex-Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley is transferring to Southeastern Louisiana.