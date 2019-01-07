Buy Photo Mumford's Keara Wilson, left, and Adoreya Williams celebrate after their 50-48 win over Renaissance. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Sequoia Jackson picked the right time to get hot, making a pair of 3-pointers from the right corner during a 40-second stretch late in the fourth quarter to help defending PSL champion Detroit Mumford defeat Detroit Renaissance 50-48 Monday afternoon.

Jackson, a junior guard, scored seven of her 10 points during the final quarter, making a 3-pointer to give Mumford (6-1, 3-0) a 44-43 lead with 2:40 left.

Then, after Renaissance sophomore guard Kailee Davis connected for a 3-pointer for a 46-44 advantage, Jackson again knocked down another long-range shot from the right corner for a 47-46 cushion with two minutes left.

Renaissance (4-3, 2-1) battled back and took the lead, 48-47, for the last time on Mikyah Finley’s inside shot off a pass from Davis with 1:27 left before Mumford took the lead for good, 49-48, with Keara Wilson’s two free throws with 1:10 remaining.

“I had been missing those shots all game but I had no choice and knew I had to pull my team through,” Jackson said of her clutch 3-pointers. “I just got comfortable. I knew the ball was coming to me, stayed patient and was ready to knock the shots down.”

Still, Renaissance had the chance to pull the game out, trailing by one with the ball at midcourt with 15 seconds left.

But, instead of getting the ball in Davis’ hands, Nika Dorsey did a good job of dribbling down the baseline but couldn’t find Ajanee Hutson, who was heavily guarded inside, resulting in Renaissance’s seventh turnover of the quarter and 21st of the game.

Mumford — which played without Jaquoia Jackson, Sequoia’s twin, due to a concussion — pressed with the intention of keeping the ball out of Davis’ hands for as much as possible and the strategy worked.

“We were just trying to get the ball out of (Davis') hand and I felt we could get the ball out of her hands then we could control the tempo because she’s a really good ball handler and that was the idea of picking up fullcourt,” Mumford coach Kareem Hogan said.

On keeping the ball away from Davis on the game’s final play?

“We always want to keep two bodies on her when the ball is out of bounds to make it tough for her to catch the ball, but she got open (after the inbounds pass) but they didn’t see her, knowing we had two players on her and they were afraid to throw the pass.”

Davis finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, but had a driving lay-up wiped away on a questionable charging call with the score even at 41 midway through the fourth quarter.

Mumford post player Shanea Dinwiddie played tough defensively against 6-foot-2 Renaissance center Shannon Wheeler.

“I just knew I had to outwork her, get in good position because she’s taller and more athletic than I am,” said Dinwiddie, a 6-foot senior, who had 12 points and seven rebounds despite picking up her fourth foul in the final quarter.

Wheeler finished with eight points (4-of-11 shooting), 13 rebounds and five blocks for Renaissance while Finley scored 10.

Adoreya Williams had 10 points and eight assists for Mumford while Ajanee Horton had eight points and six rebounds.

