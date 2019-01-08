Tavien Feaster of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after his team's 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images)

Santa Clara, Calif. — Clemson finished No. 1 in The Associated Press poll for the third time after routing Alabama in the national championship game.

The Tigers received all 61 first-place votes. The Crimson Tide, which was trying to become just the third team to go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country, finished second. Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff national championship Monday night. Clemson also finished No. 1 in 2016 and 1981.

Ohio State finished third. Oklahoma, which lost to Alabama in the Orange Bowl semifinal, was fourth. Notre Dame, which lost to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl semifinal, was fifth.

LSU was sixth and Southeastern Conference rivals Florida and Georgia were tied for seventh.

Michigan was ranked 14th. Michigan State received no votes.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Notre Dame

6. LSU

7. (tie) Florida, Georgia

9. Texas

10. Washington State

11. UCF

12. Kentucky

13. Washington

14. Michigan

15. Syracuse

16. Texas A&M

17. Penn State

18. Fresno State

19. Army

20. West Virginia

21. Northwestern

22. Utah State

23. Boise State

24. Cincinnati

25. Iowa

Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 96, Stanford 52, Mississippi St. 45, Utah 43, UAB 32, Iowa St. 26, Auburn 15, Oregon 11, Missouri 10, Troy 6, Georgia Southern 6, Oklahoma St. 3, Wisconsin 2, NC State 2.