Pistons' Reggie Jackson shoots over Spurs' Jakob Poeltl in the fourth quarter.

Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson, who played just 19 minutes in the first three quarters of Monday's 119-107 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, was inserted back into the game with 4:22 left and the Pistons down by 15.

Pistons coach Dwayne Casey was asked what Jackson needed to do to get sustained playing time.

"Reggie is still coming back," he said. "Anytime you take a year off, I don't care what sport it is, you don't come back and be the same guy right off the bat. We are at the half-way point and he's just now coming around. You see spurts of it."

Jackson was limited to 45 games last season with a high ankle injury.

"I see it more on the defensive side," Casey said. "Just catching a guy's speed coming off pick-and-roll, getting skinny and getting over pick-and-rolls."

Jackson was asked where his frustration level was after the game.

"I never said I was frustrated," he said. "I'd like to win more."

Casey did reference Jackson's mental state afterward, though.

"We're dealing with people and the guy has been through a lot," he said. "We're trying to keep his confidence up and keep his spirits up. That's a very important job of ours."

