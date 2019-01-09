Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is eligible to play his final season as a graduate transfer. (Photo: Curtis Compton, Tribune News Service)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken an important step toward transferring.

Hurts entered his name into the NCAA transfer database portal on Wednesday, said two people familiar with the situation. Putting his name on the list allows other schools to contact Hurts, who has already graduated and is eligible to play his final season as a graduate transfer. It’s not a binding decision to transfer.

Hurts, a dual threat as a runner and passer, will likely be a hot commodity. He was a two-year starter who led Alabama to a pair of national championship games and was Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year as a freshman.

Hurts is likely to join other high-profile quarterbacks in moving to other schools. Georgia freshman Justin Fields, who had been one of the nation’s top recruits, has enrolled at Ohio State and former Clemson starter Kelly Bryant picked Missouri.

Three Tigers NFL-bound

Suspended Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is headed to the NFL.

Lawrence is the 350-pound, 6-foot-4 lineman who missed the Tigers’ College Football Playoff games after he and two teammates tested positive for the banned substance ostarine. Lawrence attended both games and celebrated with teammates Monday night after a 44-16 victory over Alabama in the national championship game.

Lawrence announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday.

He was a three-year starter and is considered a first-round NFL pick in next spring’s draft.

He is the third Clemson starter on defense to give up his eligibility to go pro. Earlier, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar said they would enter the NFL draft. Mullen was the defensive MVP of the championship game.

Ex-Oregon player files suit

Former Oregon football player Doug Brenner has filed a lawsuit against the university, the NCAA, former coach Willie Taggart and a former strength coach for negligence over a strenuous workout that sent him and two other players to the hospital.

Brenner is seeking $11.5 million in damages from the January 2017 workout that caused rhabdomyolysis and other injuries, the lawsuit said.

Rhabdomyolysis is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when muscle tissue breaks down and leaks into the blood.

“We have been advised of the litigation filed today but have not been served a copy of the complaint, at which point we will respond appropriately in the court proceedings,” Oregon said in a statement.

Idaho State coaches probed

Idaho State University is investigating allegations of physical abuse and inappropriate communication by its football coaches.

Idaho State safety Jayson Miller filed a formal complaint with the university on Nov. 14.

Miller claims head coach Rob Phenicie twice hammer-punched his shoulder, and assistant coach Jay Staggs sent Miller and other players inappropriate text messages.

Idaho State removed Staggs from his position as a result of the school’s investigation into Miller’s complaint.

Staggs had subsequently been hired as an assistant at Carroll College in Helena, Montana. However, Carroll College issued a release Tuesday saying Staggs was no longer employed by the school.

University officials say no action has been taken against Phenicie while the investigation is ongoing.

Chaney back with Vols

Jim Chaney is returning to Tennessee for a second stint as the Volunteers’ offensive coordinator after spending the last three seasons at Georgia.

Chaney replaces Tyson Helton, who left shortly after the regular season to become Western Kentucky’s head coach.

Extra points

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy’s contract has been extended by a year through 2023.

... Oklahoma left tackle Bobby Evans says he will skip his senior year and declare for the NFL draft.

... Quarterback Deondre Francois will return to Florida State for his senior season in 2019.