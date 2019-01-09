One of the most prominent high school rivalries in the state was reprised Wednesday evening, and Detroit King's girls basketball team defeated Detroit Cass Tech 56-53 in overtime.

King improved its record to 8-0, 3-0 Detroit PSL East.

It was a packed house at Cass Tech as fans from around the city came to see this competitive matchup between two of the PSL’s best.

King got off to a slow start. Head coach Gwen Burton said her girls were caught up in the hype early.

“They were a little distracted from the fans early during the game, but we were able to settle down as the game progressed,” Burton said.

King was led by DeJanae Williams, who had a game-high 26 points. Ericka Martin added 10 for King.

In overtime, Cass Tech (6-2, 3-1 PSL East) did not have an answer for King’s defense.

“We used a triangle-and-two zone defense which proved to be successful against Cass in OT,” Burton said. “Our defense kept Cass’ top scorer from scoring in overtime.”

Cass Tech was led by Ariah Powell who scored 21, Desiree Jackson with 11 and Precious Fields with 10.

This win meant a lot for Burton and her team.

“This is big, beating Cass at their place," she said. "The girls were really excited on the win.”

Though King has posted an undefeated record so far this season, Burton talked about the adversity that her team has faced early in the season.

“We have had to overcome some obstacles during the season and the girls kept pushing through,” Burton said.

King will look to keep its undefeated record alive at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Detroit Western.

More girls basketball

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 36, Romulus Summit Academy North 27: Asia Cochran scored 13 and Myesha Reese 12 for Annapolis (4-3). Sabrina Nathaniel scored nine for Summit Academy North (2-3).

Detroit Denby 41, Detroit Pershing 36: Eshawnda Smith scored 29 for Denby (4-3, 3-1 Detroit PSL East). Lazae Mosley scored 21 for Pershing (2-2 PSL East).

Detroit East English 59, Detroit Osborn 20: Jayla Smith had 23 points and 11 assists, Alexis Thompson 16 points and 12 rebounds and Kendal Taylor 12 points and seven assists for East English (6-1, 4-0 Detroit PSL East).

Detroit Henry Ford 42, Detroit Central 29: Jasmine Woodard scored 23 for Henry Ford (3-3, 2-2 Detroit PSL West).

Detroit Renaissance 59, Detroit CMA 17: Shannon Wheeler scored 14 and Kailee Davis 13 for Renaissance (5-3).

Detroit Southeastern 45, Detroit Davis Aerospace 16: Amere Sanders scored 33 for Southeastern (2-5, 2-3 Detroit PSL East). Davis Aerospace is 0-4.

Detroit West Side Academy 66, Detroit Collegiate Prep 27: Raven Jackson scored 34 and Keyona Battle 10 for West Side Academy (2-5, 1-3 Detroit PSL Midtown). Collegiate Prep is 0-6, 0-4.

Detroit Western International 36, Detroit International Academy 15: Egypt Fuller scored 17 and Jaylen Kittrell 10 for Detroit Western (4-1, 3-1 Detroit PSL Midtown). Ieasha Ford scored all 15 for DIA (1-3, 1-4 Detroit PSL Midtown).

New Haven 43, Almont 31: Dara Capaldi had 15 points and seven rebounds and Jada Turner 12 points and five assists for New Haven (7-1). Brandi Kautz scored 10 for Almont (2-5).

Boys basketball

Detroit CMA 69, American International Academy 10: Damon Terrelle had 30 points, 12 rebounds and blocks and Dorian John 10 points, five assists and five steals for CMA (4-4).

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 49, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 44: Jordan Johnson had 16 points, four assists and three steals and Jawan Johnson 11 points, six assists and six steals for L’Anse Creuse (5-3, 3-1 MAC Blue). Riley Vermander scored 16 for Anchor Bay (6-4, 1-3 MAC Blue).

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 67, Austin Catholic 33: Larry DeDalis scored 14 for Cardinal Mooney (4-5, 3-3 Catholic League). Benjamin Brown scored 16 for Austin Catholic (0-7, 0-6 Catholic League).

Kevin Moore is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed.