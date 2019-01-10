Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley, right, shoots as Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin defends during the first half. (Photo: Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press)

Los Angeles — Blake Griffin’s first game back at Staples Center wasn’t quite a welcome home. As he was introduced, he got a mix of cheers and boos — and the game didn’t go much better for the Pistons, either.

Without LeBron James, the Lakers used a second-quarter surge to pull ahead and extended it to double digits in the second half, cruising to a 113-100 victory on Wednesday night.

Griffin finished with 16 points and six assists, Reggie Jackson 15 points and five assists and Andre Drummond six points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons (17-22), who play a back-to-back at Sacramento on Thursday.

BOX SCORE: Lakers 113, Pistons 100

Kyle Kuzma (Flint) had a career-high 41 points for the Lakers (23-19), who played without LeBron James (groin strain) — and didn’t need him.

The Pistons were ahead, 24-20, after the first quarter but the Lakers started the second with a 19-5 spurt, when former Piston Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored nine of his 15 points and Michael Beasley (15 points) added four.

Kuzma hit a 3-pointer and JeVale McGee (10 points) added a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul by Jon Leuer. Bullock ended the run with a back-cut but McGee responded with an alley-oop pass from Lonzo Ball (five points, five rebounds and 11 assists).

The Pistons pulled within four after Jackson’s 3-pointer and a dunk by Griffin but the Lakers ran off nine straight points, including a 3-pointer and drive by Ball and a jumper by Kuzma to extend the lead to 49-36 at the 2:20 mark.

The Pistons finished the half with a 9-4 run on a 3-pointer by Griffin and a putback dunk by Drummond for a 55-47 deficit

