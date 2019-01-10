Detroit — Shane Greene is back in the fold.
The Tigers avoided arbitration with their closer Thursday night, the two sides agreeing on a one-year, $4 million contract for 2019.
Greene, 30, is coming off a rough season. Although he was fourth in the American League with 32 saves (with six blown saves), he posted an ERA of 5.12 with a 1.37 WHIP. He also allowed 12 home runs in 63 innings.
Had he gone to arbitration, industry projections (MLBTradeRumors.com) had him getting as much as $4.8 million.
The deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to exchange salary figures is 1 p.m. Friday. There are still five arbitration-eligible players unsigned: Nick Castellanos, Michael Fulmer, Matthew Boyd, Blaine Hardy and Daniel Norris.
Twitter: @cmccosky
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.