East Lansing — Sidney Cooks scored a career-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Michigan State never trailed in its 86-68 win over 18th-ranked Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Nia Clouden scored 15 points, Jenna Allen had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Shay Colley added 12 points for the No. 23 Spartans. Michigan State (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten), which ended a two-game skid, came in averaging 20.9 assists per game (fifth nationally) and finished with a season-high-tying 28.

The Golden Gophers, who trailed by 10 in the first quarter, used a 9-0 run to pull within one early in the second but Michigan State scored 12 of the next 15 points and then closed the quarter on a 9-2 spurt — capped by Colley’s 3-point play — to take a 43-29 halftime lead. The Spartans led by at least 11 from there.

Kenisha Bell led Minnesota (12-3, 0-3) with 20 points and Destiny Pitts scored 15. The Golden Gophers, who have lost three in a row, shot a season-low 9.1 percent (1 of 11) from 3-point range.

The Spartans committed a season-low eight turnovers and scored 23 points off 19 Minnesota giveaways.

More state women

Central Michigan 88, (at) Ohio 70: The Chippewas (11-3, 2-0 MAC) dominated the first half, going up 45-27, and then held on to defeat Ohio (12-1, 1-1). Presley Hudson scored 24 points, and Reyna Frost tallied 23 while grabbing a season-high 17 rebounds to lead the visitors.

Akron 72, (at) Western Michigan 59: Akron (10-3, 1-1) ran up a 17-5 first quarter lead en route to holding off the Mustangs (7-6, 1-1). Logan McCane’s 11 points led Western, and Meredith Miller added 10, while Jasmyn Walker grabbed seven rebounds.

(At) Buffalo 91, Eastern Michigan 84 (OT): Danielle Minott scored 43 points — including seven 3-pointers — and grabbed 12 rebounds, but the Eagles (7-6, 0-2) ultimately fell to the Bulls (9-4, 1-1) in overtime. Buffalo’s Cierra Dillard also scored 43 points.

Big Ten

(At) Rutgers 64, No. 16 Ohio State 61: Montez Mathis hit two contested layups and Geo Baker nailed a jumper with 10.3 seconds to play as Rutgers scored its biggest Big Ten Conference victory under coach Steve Pikiell.

Iowa 73, (at) Northwestern 63: Joe Weiskamp had 19 points, Luka Garza added 16 and Iowa won despite playing without leading scorer Tyler Cook. Isaiah Moss had 12 points for the Hawkeyes (13-3, 2-3), who have won seven of eight. Cook, a 6-9 junior forward, sat out with a sore knee.

Vic Law had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Anthony Gaines also scored 13, Ryan Taylor had 11 and A.J. Turner 10 for Northwestern (10-6, 1-4), which has dropped two of three.

Top 25

No. 4 Virginia 83, (at) Boston College 56: Mamadi Diakite matched his career high with 18 points, De’Andre Hunter also scored 18 and Ty Jerome added 13 points and Kyle Guy had 10 for the Cavaliers (14-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

It’s Virginia’s best start since it opened 2014-15 with 19 straight victories.

Nik Popovic had 16 points and Ky Bowman 15 for Boston College (9-5, 0-2).

(At) No. 7 Kansas 77, No. 25 TCU 68: Dedric Lawson had 31 points and 14 rebounds, Lagerald Vick added 12 points and four assists and Kansas City native Ochai Agbaji added seven points four rebounds for Kansas (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) after relinquishing his redshirt eligibility on Tuesday following the season-ending injury to Udoka Azubuike.

TCU (12-2, 1-1) continued to have troubles in Allen Fieldhouse, falling to 0-7 all-time there.

RJ Nembhard scored a season-high 14 points for TCU while shooting 3 of 6 from behind the arc.

(At) No. 13 Florida State 68, Miami 62: David Nichols had 13 points and PJ Savoy scored eight of his 10 in the second half as the bench players helped Florida State hold off Miami.

The Hurricanes used an 8-0 run late to close the gap to 64-62 with 46.4 seconds left, but Terance Mann’s putback with 29 seconds remaining gave the Seminoles (12-2, 1-1 ACC) breathing room. Mann finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Chris Lykes scored 17 points and Anthony Lawrence II added 14 for Miami (8-6, 0-3).

No. 19 Virginia Tech 52, (at) Georgia Tech 49: Ahmed Hill scored 15 points, Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Virginia Tech overcame a terrible shooting performance to beat Georgia Tech.

(At) Mississippi 82, No. 11 Auburn 67: Terence Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead surprising Mississippi to an 82-67 upset of No. 11 Auburn.

(At) Temple 73, No. 17 Houston 69: Quinton Rose scored 22 points and Temple handed No. 17 Houston its first loss of the season. That left No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Virginia as the only Division I teams without a loss.

No. 21 Marquette 106, (at) Creighton 104: Markus Howard scored 14 of his career-high 53 points in overtime after Sam Hauser’s deep 3-pointer at the end of regulation tied the game, and No. 21 Marquette beat Creighton.