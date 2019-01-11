Belleville High School's Connor Bush, right, goes to the hoop against John Glenn High School's Ashton Nance in the first quarter. (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News)

Belleville — Connor Bush and Belleville overcame a sensational 44-point outing from Joe Moon Friday night to defeat Westland John Glenn 81-78 in overtime in a Kensington Lakes Activities Association boys basketball game.

Bush, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior, and Belleville (4-3, 3-1) grabbed nine offensive rebounds in the opening quarter to take an 18-13 lead to set the tempo, then connected on three 3-pointers in the opening four minutes of the second quarter to push the lead to 31-21.

Bush and his teammates again attacked the offensive glass, getting rebound after rebound to take a 43-28 halftime lead.

And, it was Bush who was outstanding in the final minutes of the first half, first getting a dunk off a putback for a 33-21 cushion, then after a teammate missed a pair of free throws following an offensive rebound, Bush scored off a putback from the missed free throw and made it a three-point play for a 36-23 lead after getting fouled.

Belleville had 13 offensive rebounds in the first half and three more in the third quarter to carry a 54-44 lead into the fourth when Moon took over.

Moon poured in 20 of his season-high 44 in the fourth quarter, making 6-of-8 shots from the floor, including 2-of-4 3-pointers with none bigger than a 22-footer from the right wing as time expired to force overtime.

Then, it was Belleville’s turn to battle back in the extra session when Bush converted a three-point play (basket and free throw) after John Glenn (5-2, 3-1) took a 74-70 lead, its first since the game’s opening minutes.

Bush made yet another three-point play, again making a free throw after scoring on a driving layup for a 76-75 lead with 34.9 seconds left.

Moon gave John Glenn its final lead on a driving layup with 15 seconds left before Belleville’s Jamari Buddin answered with 7.7 seconds left for a 78-77 lead.

Belleville forced a turnover after double-teaming Moon on an inbounds pass, but after Buddin split a pair from the line to make it 79-77), Moon proved human by missing the second of two free throws after he got fouled with 3.2 seconds left. He made 16-of-22 free throws.

Bush, who had 25 points and 12 rebounds and has a 45-inch vertical, recalled a similar game a year ago when Belleville lost to Novi in the Class A state quarterfinals.

“Quarterfinals last year, I got gamed at the buzzer by Traveon Maddox at Calihan Hall when he came around a screen and shot up a prayer and it was game,” Bush said of Maddox’s 14-footer which proved the difference in Novi’s 75-73 win. “He (Moon) played hard tonight. He was a hard guy to guard. Give him props.

“I missed a couple of shots that could have sealed the game, but at the end of the day I had a couple of and 1s that gave us the win.”

And, on his team’s offensive rebounds?

“We came in with three losses on the season, two losses we shouldn’t have had, we just had to come out and play hard tonight and get the win,” Bush said.

Senior guard Andrew Leamy scored 15 for Belleville, making three 3-pointers. Junior guard Lorenzo White scored 10 while 6-7 junior Brandon Jackson came off the bench to contribute 10 points and 12 rebounds, seven at the offensive end.

Senior guard Renel Thrasher scored 22 for John Glenn.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 77, Brighton Stockwell 63: Ben Estell scored 27, Mikey Lividini 18 and Caleb Chelli 14 for Inter-City (3-5, 2-0 MIAC Red). Luke Tratechaud scored 15 for Stockwell (6-2, 0-1).

Bloomfield Hills 46, West Bloomfield 36: Alex Igwe scored 12 and Mason Canfield 11 for Bloomfield Hills (5-6, 2-2 OAA Red). Jack Lansaw scored nine for West Bloomfield (5-5, 3-2).

Cornerstone Health and Technology 72, Dearborn Henry Ford 26: D’Angelo Speed had 15 points and 20 rebounds, Rayvon Black 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Jalen Young 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Cornerstone (5-5, 1-1 Charter). Henry Ford is 2-5, 0-2.

Dearborn 80, Livonia Churchill 62: Ben Clark scored 33 and Niemer Hamood added 11 for Dearborn (3-5, 3-1 KLAA East). Joel Gyurnek scored 15 for Churchill (1-7, 0-4).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 71, Lincoln Park 65: Jalal Baydoun had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Yousef Hussein scored 11 and Hakeem Fitahey 10 for Edsel Ford (9-2, 3-1 Downriver). Reece Smith scored 22 for Lincoln Park (5-5, 1-3).

Detroit Cass Tech 82, Detroit West Side Academy 34: Kalil Whitehead had 22 points and nine rebounds, Plez Faraad had 14 points and eight rebounds, Joshua Harris scored 15, and Kyle LeGreair and Anthony Kyles each scored 12 for Cass Tech (8-1, 6-0 Detroit PSL Midtown).

Detroit Catholic Central 69, Okemos 57: Davis Lukomski had 23 points and eight rebounds and Justin Rukat added 22 and nine for Catholic Central (8-2). Okemos is 10-1.

Detroit CMA 59, Detroit Mumford 39: Damon Terrelle had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, Dorian John had 12 points and 4 blocks and Jeremiah Henderson scored 10 for CMA (4-4, 3-3 PSL West). Kijuan Davis scored 13 for Mumford (5-5, 3-3).

Detroit Community 78, Melvindale ABT 63: Herman Brown had 19 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocks for Community (6-0, 2-0 Metro Black). John Hogue scored 23 for ABT (2-5, 0-2).

Detroit Henry Ford 62, Detroit Cody 49: Devon Bryant scored 13, Jarvis Brown 12 and Giovani Ruff 11 for Henry Ford (7-3, 5-1 PSL West). Landon McAlister scored 20 for Cody.

Detroit Renaissance 84, Detroit Central 44: Chandler Turner had 23 points and 16 rebounds and Kaylein Marzette 19 points and eight rebounds for Renaissance (7-3, 6-0 PSL).

Detroit University Prep 80, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 46: Malcom Cain scored 25, and Zion Cooper and Ashton Henderson each scored 14 for University Prep (4-4, 2-0 Michigan Metro Blue). Science & Math is 3-7.

Detroit Western 43, Detroit Northwestern 34: Kip Clark finished with 25 points and 26 rebounds for Detroit Western (2-7, 2-5 PSL). Durron Gray had 13 points for Northwestern.

Ecorse 61, Hamtramck 51: Deondre Bonaparte had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, Derrick Kemp had 11 points and five rebounds, and Toriano Bibbs had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Ecorse (6-2, 2-0 Michigan Metro Black). Terence Ireland scored 14 for Hamtramck (6-2, 0-2).

Grosse Pointe South 69, Grosse Pointe North 62: Daryl Houston had 19 points and 10 assists, William Johnson scored 16 and Ryan Downey and Luke Adams each added 15 for South (6-5, 3-2 MAC White). Joey Rheaeme scored 19 for North (6-5, 3-2).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 73, Romulus Summit Academy North 32: Andre Bradford scored 22, Jayland Randall 13 and Derrick Bryant had 10 points and eight assists for Chandler (7-0, 2-0). Orlando Lovejoy scored 22 for Summit (3-5, 0-2).

Macomb Dakota 72, Utica Eisenhower 50: Xavier Glenn had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Ryan Rollins had 20 and eight, Marco Tocco scored 12 and Joshua Hines added 10 for Dakota (8-1, 5-0 MAC Red). Eisenhower is 6-5, 1-4.

Melvindale 46, Taylor 32: Marcus Riley scored 19 and Josh Moody 11 for Melvindale (4-3, 3-1 Downriver).

New Haven 78, Romeo 47: Romeo Weems had 26 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and four steals, Ronald Jeffrey III had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, Brent Wiles scored 19 and Eddie Dandridge added 10 for New Haven (9-1, 5-0 MAC White). Romeo is 2-8, 1-4.

Novi 59, Brighton 56 (OT): Jiovanni Miles scored 19 and Ashton Smith 10 for Novi (4-4, 3-1 KLAA West). Noah Bennett scored 14 for Brighton.

Novi Christian 67, Plymouth Christian 43: Mackenzy Blackwell had 20 points and eight rebounds, Blake Goodman 20 points and nine rebounds and Ethan Cooper 10 points for Novi Christian (5-4, 1-0 MIAC Blue). Nathan Etnyre scored 16 and Layne Pries 11 for Plymouth Christian (6-3, 0-1).

Oak Park 63, Troy 61: Chris Gary scored 21, Malik Carr 17 and Fredrick Garland 14 for Oak Park (6-3, 2-2 OAA Red). Clay Sebastian scored 23 and Brody Parker 21 for Troy (6-5, 0-4).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 60, Warren De La Salle 47: Lorne Bowman scored 20 for St. Mary’s (6-3, 2-2 Catholic League Central). Josef Gjonaj scored 14 for De La Salle (5-5, 1-3).

Pontiac 81, Hazel Park 35: Dominique Stoval scored 22, D’Quarion Cole 14 and Keyshaun Shelmonson’bey nine for Pontiac (11-0, 5-0 OAA Blue). Antwon Cole scored 15 for Hazel Park (1-8, 0-5).

Redford Union 51, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 43: Nahseer Cossom scored 13 and Ahmeer Cossom added 10 for Union (6-4, 4-1 Western Wayne). Avery Ishmael scored 18 for Annapolis (5-6, 1-4).

River Rouge 73, Detroit Voyageur 71: Micah Parish scored 12 and Donovan Freeman and Ahmani Weston each added 10 for River Rouge (7-1, 2-0 Metro Blue). Elijah Belle scored 17 for Voyageur (3-3, 0-2).

Rochester Adams 54, Troy Athens 38: Ethan Emerzian scored 17 and Jake Schuler 15 for Adams (8-2, 5-0 OAA White). Jacob Thornton scored 11 for Athens (3-7, 1-4).

Southfield Christian 61, Detroit Country Day 53: Jon Sanders scored 23, Da’Jion Humphrey 13 and Noah Rheker 11 for Southfield Christian (4-5). Julian Roper scored 16 for Country Day (4-5).

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 75, Utica 58: Caleb Bates had 31 points and 16 rebounds, Nick Olmeda scored 16 and Jaylon Johnson 11 for Lake Shore (8-2, 4-1 MAC Blue). Utica is 5-4, 3-2.

Walled Lake Northern 77, Waterford Mott 46: Andre Price scored 22, Kevyn Robertson 17 and Alex Klein 10 for Northern (10-0, 4-0 Lakes Valley). Antonio Wade scored 11 for Mott (8-2, 3-1).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 55, Detroit Old Redford 54: Jimiere Cannon had 15 points and 17 rebounds, Carlton Smith 14 points and 10 rebounds and Dequan Anderson six points and 12 assists for Collegiate (4-5, 2-0 Charter). Kenjuan Andrew scored 19 for Old Redford (2-6, 0-2).

Warren Mott 64, Utica Ford 38: Darius Willlis scored 17 and De’Jon Gantz 10 for Mott (8-2, 4-1 MAC White). Ford is 1-9, 0-5.

Wayne Memorial 71, Dearborn Fordson 49: Isaiah Lewis had 29 points, five rebounds and five steals, Chris Dobesi had 18 points, five rebounds and five steals, and Dreyon O’Neal had 13 points and six rebounds for Memorial (7-2, 3-1 KLAA East). Hussein Darwish scored 15 and Ryan Abbas 13 for Fordson (1-6, 1-3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dearborn 34, Livonia Churchill 27: Emma Obermiller scored eight, Amina Ferris seven, and Erin Moran had 11 rebounds for Dearborn (4-3, 3-1 KLAA East). Maria Targosz scored 10 for Churchill.

Farmington Hills Mercy 33, Warren Regina 22: Jill Smith and Ellie Tisko each scored nine for Mercy (6-1, 2-0 Catholic Central). Regina is 4-4, 1-2.

Hartland 63, Plymouth Canton 20: Amanda Roach scored 15 and Madi Moyer 11 for Hartland (6-1, 4-0 KLAA West). Plymouth is 1-6, 0-4.

Plymouth 60, Northville 48: Sophie Zelek scored 13, Sydney McCaig 12, Angela Schmidt 12 and Kyra Brandon 11 for Plymouth (6-2, 2-2 KLAA West). Northville is 6-2, 2-2.

River Rouge 57, Detroit Voyageur 28: Detorri Hall and Keona Hall each scored 15 and Curtisey Williams added 14 for River Rouge (4-5, 2-0 Metro Black).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 33, Fraser 32: Joslyn Brennan had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Trisha Sankiewicz eight points for Lakeview (6-2, 3-0 MAC Blue).

Trenton 52, Southgate Anderson 23: Kayla Everingham scored 15 and Carrie Karp 10 for Trenton (6-2, 3-1 Downriver). Anderson is 1-6, 1-4.

Walled Lake Central 44, Milford 25: Angelina Haisha scored 11 and Rizaria Franklin added 10 for Central (6-3, 1-1 Lakes Valley). Milford is 0-8, 0-3.

Westland John Glenn 59, Belleville 38: Jasmine Edwards scored 27, Taylor Watkin-Johnson 11 and Kyanna Stribling 10 for Glenn (4-4, 2-2 KLAA East). Che-lyn Wilson scored eight for Belleville (0-7, 0-4).

