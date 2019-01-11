Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) and De'Aaron Fox of the Kings go for a loose ball against Khyri Thomas of the Pistons. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, Getty Images)

Sacramento, Calif. — Even with Blake Griffin, the Pistons already were struggling in their recent skid, having dropped eight of the last 10. Without their star, the Pistons didn’t fare much better.

Griffin (rest) missed his second game of the season on Thursday, as the shorthanded Pistons faced the Sacramento Kings on the second night of a back-to-back.

The result wasn’t much different than Wednesday’s lackluster loss against the Lakers.

The Kings used a big first quarter to take a double-digit lead and crushed the Pistons, 112-102, at Golden 1 Center.

BOX SCORE: Kings 112, Pistons 102

It’s the fourth straight loss for the Pistons (17-23), who have Friday off before Griffin returns to face his former team, the Clippers, on Saturday at Staples Center in the third game of their four-game western trip.

Stanley Johnson had 16 points, Reggie Bullock added 15 points and tied his career high with six assists and rookie Bruce Brown set a career-best with 15 points.

The Kings (21-21) got off to a quick start, with a 13-2 run to open the game, with a pair of baskets from Buddy Hield (18 points). The Pistons got back-to-back 3-pointers by Luke Kennard and Bullock, but Sacramento followed with another run, 11-4, with the Pistons only managing a pair of drives by Reggie Jackson. The Pistons trailed, 34-21, after a lay-in by Glenn Robinson III to finish the first quarter.

More: News and views: Pistons must practice patience with roster

More: Tom Gores: Pistons 'can work through the adversity'

The Pistons started to surge in the second quarter with a 3-pointer by Johnson, part of a 9-3 spurt, with a turnaround by Leuer. Willie Cauley-Stein got going, with seven of his 14 points (with 14 rebounds and five assists).

With a jumper by Hield, a jumper by Iman Shumpert (13 points) and a putback by Cauley-Stein, the Kings pushed their lead to 60-38 at the 2:12 mark. The Pistons got a floater by Jackson and a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Langston Galloway to pull within 65-48 at halftime.

In the second half, the Pistons didn’t make a big run, until Johnson made a stepback jumper and a pair of free throws. Rookie Khyri Thomas (eight points) hit a 3-pointer to get within 17 to end the third quarter.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard