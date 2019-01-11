Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (0) drives around Penn State's John Harrar, rear, during the first half. (Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press)

Detroit — Josh McFolley and Antoine Davis scored 29 points apiece as Detroit defeated Green Bay 101-83 on Thursday night, toppling the last undefeated team in the Horizon League.

The Phoenix fell behind 10-0 and never caught up, falling to 3-1 in conference, 9-8 overall. The Titans went on to score 53 points in the first half, a season high.

McFolley also had a season high with 29 points, hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added five steals.

Harrison Curry had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit (7-10, 4-1). Derrien King added 11 points. Green Bay made just 7 of 27 3-point attempts and made 19 turnovers that Detroit turned into 21 points.

Kam Hankerson had 17 points for the Phoenix, Tank Hemphill and JayQuan McCloud scored 13 each.

More state men

Milwaukee 67, (at) Oakland 64: DeAndre Abram scored 18 points that included two late free throws to help Milwaukee (7-10, 2-2 Horizon League) hold off Oakland. Milwaukee has won five of its last seven games. Oakland (7-11, 3-2) has lost two straight following a three-game win streak. Jaevin Cumberland made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Oakland. Norris finished with nine points and seven assists.

Cumberland tied the game at 51 with 8:30 remaining, but the Grizzlies then missed their last 10 of 12 field goals.

(At) Purdue Northwest 86, Wayne State 83, OT: Purdue Northwest outscored Wayne State 12-9 in the overtime session. Timothy Gilmore led Purdue Northwest with 19 points. Jovan Henderson had 31 points, going 12-of-20 from the field to lead Wayne State (3-8, 3-4 GLIAC).

State women

Wayne State 76, (at) Purdue Northwest 67: Grace George scored 22 to lead Wayne State (8-7, 3-4 GLIAC). With the win, Carrie Lohr earns her 127th victory which is the most in Wayne State women’s basketball history. Danielle Nennig scored 33 for Northwest (2-11, 0-7).

Big Ten

(At) Nebraska 70, Penn State 64: Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 22 points and made a couple big defensive plays late, and Nebraska earned its school-record 20th straight home win. The Cornhuskers (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) bounced back from two straight road losses that knocked them out of the Top 25. The Nittany Lions (7-9, 0-5) lost their third straight.

Nebraska’s home win streak is the longest among power-five conference teams and fourth-longest overall. The Huskers broke the school record set by the 1965-66 and 1966-67 teams.