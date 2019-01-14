Angelique S. Chengelis (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News has been named Michigan Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

One sportswriter and one sportscaster from each state earned the honor by the NSMA for their work during 2018. Brad Galli of Detroit’s WXYZ-TV was named Michigan Sportscaster of the Year.

Chengelis began working at The News in 1990 and has covered Michigan football since 1992. She has covered every major sports event in Detroit during her time at The News and was also The News’ long-time motor sports writer. She launched the “View from the Press Box” podcast last fall.

Chengelis is a native of Cincinnati and graduated from the University of Cincinnati. She interned at The News after college and then worked for the Knoxville Journal from 1987-90.

The NSMA also announced that Mike “Doc” Emrick, Bob Ley, Peter King and Tony Kornheiser have been voted into the NSMA Hall of Fame.