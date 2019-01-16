Share This Story!
Wednesday's preps: Shrine edges Cranbrook-Kingswood
Royal Oak Shrine eked out a close, 47-45 victory over Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood in boys basketball Wednesday night.
Detroit News staff
Published 10:37 p.m. ET Jan. 16, 2019
A.J. Massucci scored 22 and Owen Groth 13 for Shrine.
Shrine is 9-2, 6-0 Catholic Intersectional 1. Cranbrook-Kingswood is 9-4, 4-3.
