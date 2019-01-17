Michigan State coach Tom Izzo follows the first half. (Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press)

Lincoln, Neb. — Winning on the road is tough in the Big Ten.

It’s a proposition made much easier when Cassius Winston is your point guard.

The junior was outstanding Thursday, scoring a career-high 29 points and handing out six assists to lead No. 6 Michigan State to a 70-64 victory over Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was the 19th straight Big Ten regular-season victory for the Spartans, establishing a program record. It also ended Nebraska’s 20-game home winning streak.

Nick Ward added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State (16-2, 7-0 Big Ten). Kenny Goins pulled down 11 rebounds for the Spartans.

James Palmer Jr. scored 24 to lead Nebraska while Isaac Copeland chipped in 13 for the Cornhuskers (13-5, 3-4).

The first half was a back-and-forth battle as the lead changed hands seven times.

The Cornhuskers’ defense was stifling early, forcing Michigan State into nine first-half turnovers. However, Winston was on point from the opening tip, scoring 16, and late in the half, Ward started to find some room in the Nebraska defense. He scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, including two on the offensive end that led to baskets.

Meanwhile, Nebraska was spreading things around as all five starters scored in the opening half while a pair of free throws from Isaac Copeland with 3:04 to play gave the Huskers a 28-26 lead.

But it was all Michigan State from there as the Spartans scored the final seven points of the half, capped by a three-point play from Winston when he converted on a running layup, was fouled and made the free throw with 12.5 seconds left, giving Michigan State a 33-28 lead at halftime.

The tight battle continued in the second half as each team struggled to find a rhythm. However, after Nebraska tied the score, 44-44, on a pair of Palmer free throws, Michigan State scored the next seven to take its biggest lead to that point, 51-44 with 6:52 to play.

The run included five points from freshman Aaron Henry, who hit a 3-pointer then converted on a layup in transition. His points were sandwiched around a Kenny Goins layup on a pass from Nick Ward.

After Nebraska got within three, Ward scored on a hook on the block and Winston buried a deep 3-pointer to put the Spartans up, 56-48 with just more than 4 minutes to play.

The Spartans eventually pushed the lead to 12 in the final minutes before putting the game away at the free-throw line, despite a late flurry from the Cornhuskers.

