East Lansing, Mich. — The first season Maryland joined the Big Ten, the Terrapins went unbeaten in conference play — both the regular season and the league tournament.

That was only four years ago, but it feels well in the past now.

Jenna Allen scored 16 points and Nia Clouden added 15 to lift No. 17 Michigan State to a 77-60 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Thursday night. It was only the 10th loss to a conference opponent for the Terrapins since 2014-15, but seven of those have occurred in the last 12 1/2 months.

“The past four years or so, when they first came into the Big Ten, they haven’t lost a lot,” Allen said. “It’s always a good win to get over them.”

The Spartans (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) led almost throughout, racing out to a 20-4 advantage in the first quarter. Maryland (15-2, 4-2) closed to within three at halftime, but Michigan State took control again in the third in this matchup between the highest-ranked Big Ten teams in this week’s AP Top 25.

It was the second victory over a top-10 team for the Spartans this season. They beat No. 3 Oregon on Dec. 9.

Michigan State made five 3-pointers in the first quarter against Maryland. The Spartans made only one after that, but they kept playing with confidence. Taryn McCutcheon scored 12 points for Michigan State, which had lost three of its previous four games.

“I thought Michigan State was tremendous,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “They had a mentality coming off their last loss. They were hungry, they were motivated. The 3s really hurt us, I thought, just having to climb back through the course of the game.”

The Spartans led 37-34 at halftime but pushed the lead back to double digits in the third and stayed in control after that.

Brianna Fraser led Maryland with 22 points.

The Terps lead the all-time series with Michigan State 11-2, but they’ve lost two of the last three meetings.

More state women

(At) No. 22 Iowa 75, Michigan 62: Megan Gustafson had 21 points and 16 rebounds for her 16th double-double and added six assists to lead No. 22 Iowa over Michigan.

Eight players scored in the third quarter when the Hawkeyes made 10 of 16 shots, including two 3-pointers, to stretch a 32-29 lead to 54-38. The Wolverines went 4 of 12 and never got the deficit below double figures in the fourth quarter despite making 11 of 17 shots.

Hannah Stewart had 16 points for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten Conference), who improved to 8-0 at home. Tania Davis and Kathleen Doyle both added 10. Davis also had six assists and Iowa had 25 helpers on 34 baskets.

Naz Hillmon had 16 points and Hallie Thome 15 for Michigan (11-7, 2-4). Despite the hot fourth quarter, the Wolverines shot 33 percent for the second half and 42 percent for the game. They went 1 of 15 from 3-point range.

(At) Wayne State 69: Northwood 60: Visiting Northwood’s fourth quarter rally came up short, while four Wayne State players scored in double digits en route to victory. India Hawkins led the Warriors (9-8, 4-5 GLIAC) with 14 points, and fellow guard Ja’Nae Williams grabbed 13 rebounds. Guards Adrianna Stolicker and Kenzie Seeley respectively netted 15 and 14 points to lead Northwood (7-10, 4-5).

State men

Northwood 73, Wayne State 70: Ja'Kavien Lewis scored 18, Alec Marty 14 and Trey McBride and Zach Allread each scored 12 for Northwood (7-10, 4-5 GLIAC). Darian Owens-White scored 23, Javon Henderson 14 and Latin Davis 12 for Wayne State (3-10, 3-6).

Top 25

(At) No. 4 Louisville 91, Virginia 43: Asia Durr scored 20 points in 23 minutes. The Cardinals (16-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot a season-best 57 percent from the field. They broke the game open with a 24-3 run to start the second quarter. Durr scored the final five points of the burst as her 3-pointer gave Louisville a 39-17 lead with 2:20 left in the half.

That dominance carried over to the second half where the Cardinals used a 19-2 third quarter run to ensure there would be no comeback by the Cavaliers (7-11, 1-4).

The Cavaliers were led by Dominique Toussaint’s nine points.

(At) No. 7 Mississippi State 89, No. 15 South Carolina 74: Teaira McCowan had one of the best nights of her career, finishing with 26 points and 24 rebounds. Mississippi State (17-1, 5-0) beat the Gamecocks for just the second time in 14 tries dating back to 2011. It was a tight game for most of the night, but the Bulldogs never trailed in the fourth quarter, largely thanks to McCowan’s dominant game in the post.

The 6-foot-7 All-American earned her 54th career double-double with one of her best performances. She had 12 offensive rebounds and shot 9 of 15 from the field. She matched South Carolina in rebounding all by herself, 24-24.

South Carolina (12-5, 4-1) was led by Te’a Cooper’s 27 points.

No. 12 Syracuse 82, (at) Pittsburgh 50: Digna Strautmane scored 22 points, nine in the pivotal third quarter, and Syracuse won its ninth straight. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 16 points and Tiana Mangakahia 14, also nine in the third quarter, as the Orange (15-2, 4-0 ACC) outscored the Panthers 28-8 to break the game open.

Mangakhia had five points in an 8-0 surge early in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 48-35 and then Strautmane had six in a 14-0 run. By the end of the quarter, when Syracuse was 7 of 15 from the field with 3 3-pointers and 11 of 12 from the line, a six-point lead became swelled to a 66-40 lead.

The Panthers (9-9, 0-4), who have lost four straight, made six field goals and shot 21 percent in the second half. Cassidy Walsh had three 3s and 13 points.