Ohio State's Kyle Young, left, dives to grab the ball from Maryland's Jalen Smith in the second half. (Photo: Tyler Schank, Tribune News Service)

Amherst, N.Y. — CJ Massinburg ended a four-game slump by scoring 31 points, leading No. 16 Buffalo to a 77-65 win over Eastern Michigan on Friday night.

Nick Perkins scored 21, and the Bulls (17-1, 5-0 Mid-American Conference) extended what’s become their best start in school history. Buffalo has also won 20 straight home games, which ranks as the third-longest streak in the nation.

Perkins and Massinburg formed an inside and outside scoring threat by combining to score 32 of Buffalo’s 41 points in the first half in a game Buffalo never trailed. Massinburg hit 4 of 7 3-point attempts for 17 points in the first 20 minutes.

Massinburg is Buffalo’s leading scorer, but had combined to score just 52 points in his past four outings.

Paul Jackson led Eastern Michigan with 12 points, but finished hitting just 5 of 17 attempts. James Thompson scored 11 points and added 12 rebounds for the Eagles (8-10, 2-3) lost their fifth straight game to Buffalo, including an 81-69 loss at Ypsilanti two weeks ago.

Eastern Michigan also lost its eighth straight at Buffalo, a drought dating to Feb. 4, 2004.

State women

Green Bay 65, (at) Detroit Mercy 40: Lindsey Robson scored 20 while Laken James added 14 and Carly Mohn 10 as Green Bay (10-6, 5-1 Horizon) cruised to its fourth straight victory. Jess Bicknell finished with 19 points and Brittany Jackson had 11 for Mercy (3-14, 1-5), which has lost 10 of its last 11.

Milwaukee 79, (at) Oakland 52: Megan Walstad scored 18 points, Akaylah Hayes added 14 and Brandi Bisping 10 for Milwaukee (8-9, 3-3 Horizon), which handed Oakland its third straight defeat. Taylor Jones finished with 15 points and Kahlaijah Dean 14 for Golden Grizzlies (4-13, 1-5).

Big Ten

No. 19 Maryland 75, (at) Ohio State 61: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and Maryland won its seventh straight game.

Bruno Fernando added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and had 15 rebounds for the Terrapins (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten), who shot 58.1 percent from the field. Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell each scored 11, and Jalen Smith had 10. Maryland went 11 of 17 (64.7 percent) from 3-point range.C.J. Jackson scored 15 points for the Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4), who lost their fourth straight. Duane Washington Jr. scored 14 and Kaleb Wesson had 11.

Northwestern 65, (at) Rutgers 57: Vic Law shook off a dismal shooting night to hit a go-ahead drive with 4:25 to play and Northwestern held off Rutgers after twice blowing 10-point seconds-half leads.

Ryan Taylor scored 14 points and hit two crucial 3-pointers after Law’s basket and Dererk Pardon had 17 points as Northwestern (11-7, 2-5) snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in five games.

Montez Mathis had 16 points to lead Rutgers (8-9, 1-6), which has lost three straight after knocking off then-No. 16 Ohio State. Geo Baker added 12 for the Scarlet Knights, who were 15 of 25 from the foul line.

Top 25

(At) No. 22 Villanova 85, Xavier 75: Phil Booth scored 22 points, Collin Gillespie added 18 and Villanova beat Xavier for its sixth straight win.

Eric Paschall added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (14-4, 5-0 Big East), who shot 50 percent from the field and made 15 3-pointers to remain the only unbeaten team in the conference.

Tyrique Jones led Xavier (11-8, 3-3) with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Naji Marshall scored 15.

UConn sanctions itself

The University of Connecticut announced that it is self-imposing penalties, including the loss of a scholarship for the 2019-20 season, for violations of NCAA rules by its basketball program under former coach Kevin Ollie.

UConn fired Ollie after a 14-18 season a year ago, and later detailed numerous NCAA violations it said were committed during his tenure.

The NCAA investigated and sent the school a notice in September detailing allegations that included unethical conduct by Ollie, who it said provided false or misleading information about video calls to a recruit from two former UConn stars, Hall of Famer Ray Allen and San Antonio Spurs guard Rudy Gay.

The NCAA characterized the violations as “a severe breach of conduct.”

In its response to the NCAA, which outlined the sanctions, UConn said it accepts responsibility for the violations, but put the blame for them squarely on Ollie.

UConn is hoping that by penalizing itself it can avoid any further sanctions from the NCAA, but says it understands that the Committee on Infractions can do as it sees fit.“

In addition to reducing scholarships next season from 13 to 12, the school said it will: enforce a one-week ban on unofficial visits during the 2018-2019 year.