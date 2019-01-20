Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) fouls Duke's Cam Reddish (2) during the second half. (Photo: Grant Halverson, Tribune News Service)

Durham, N.C. — No. 1 Duke and fourth-ranked Virginia kept trading baskets – and the lead – down the stretch of another classic at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Here’s the difference: The Blue Devils had RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and a defense that – even without key on-the-ball defender Tre Jones – flipped the script on the Cavaliers.

Barrett scored 30 points, Williamson had 27 and Duke gave Virginia its first loss of the season by beating the Cavaliers 72-70 on Saturday night.

“We did a lot of switching tonight, and we were able to move their defense enough – just enough, not every time – to get some driving lanes,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

The Blue Devils (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from an overtime loss to Syracuse that could cost them their top ranking. They avoided their first two-game losing streak at home since 2016 and proved they can win without Jones.

DeAndre Hunter scored 18 points, and Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy had 14 apiece for the Cavaliers (16-1, 4-1), who entered as the nation’s last unbeaten after No. 2 Michigan was upset at Wisconsin earlier in the day. Virginia allowed Duke to shoot 63 percent in the second half – and hit 12 of 15 shots inside the 3-point arc – while giving up a season-high point total.

“We’re a solid defensive team,” coach Tony Bennett said, “but tonight, we were not solid enough.”

The fourth matchup of top-ranked teams in the sport’s history – Virginia entered at No. 1 in the coaches’ poll – was a tournament-caliber game throughout. There were 14 ties and 15 lead changes, and it was a one-possession game for a 14½-minute stretch of the second half.

“If you scored, you beat good defense,” Krzyzewski said. “If you didn’t score, good defense beat you.”

After the Cavaliers missed 11 of 12 shots during a late nine-minute stretch, they pulled within 69-66 on Guy’s 3-pointer with 23 seconds left. Barrett hit two free throws with 20.9 seconds to play, and Virginia let too much time elapse before Braxton Key was fouled with 8.9 seconds remaining and hit both shots to make it 71-68.

Cameron Reddish hit a free throw to make it a four-point game before Hunter hit a jumper before the buzzer for Virginia.

(At) No. 3 Tennessee 71, Alabama 68: Grant Williams scored 21 points and Tennessee rallied past Alabama for its 12th straight win and a chance to climb atop the AP Top 25.

After No. 1 Duke lost to Syracuse on Monday and No. 2 Michigan fell at Wisconsin on Saturday, the Volunteers (16-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) could lead the poll Monday for the first time since 2008.

After winning its first four SEC games by an average of 25 points, Tennessee had a much tougher time with the Crimson Tide. John Petty matched a career high with 30 points, and Alabama (11-6, 2-3) erased a 15-point deficit to lead late in the second half. But Petty also had a critical turnover in the closing seconds.

Tennessee led 69-68 when Williams was called for an offensive foul after leaning into Alabama’s Donta Hall with 11.3 seconds left. After a timeout, Alabama worked the ball to Petty, who traveled as he began his drive with 3.2 seconds left.

No. 5 Gonzaga 89, Portland 66: Rui Hachimura had 17 points and nine rebounds and Gonzaga extended its winning streak to nine games.

Zach Norvell Jr. added 14 points. The Bulldogs (18-2, 5-0 WCC) have won 26 straight road conference games and have beaten Portland 11 times in a row.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 18 points for the Pilots (7-13, 0-5). They have dropped six straight.

(At) West Virginia 65, No. 7 Kansas 64: Jermaine Haley hurried up the court and hit a layup with 8.5 seconds left, completing a late rally that lifted West Virginia over Kansas.

West Virginia (9-9, 1-5 Big 12) scored the final seven points to break a five-game losing streak.

Dedric Lawson and Marcus Garrett made layups 29 seconds apart to give the Jayhawks (15-3, 4-2) their largest lead at 64-58 with 2:34 left. But Kansas didn’t score again.

(At) Baylor 73, No. 8 Texas Tech 62: Baylor freshman Jared Butler scored 14 of his 19 points after halftime and the Bears handed the Red Raiders their second loss in four days.

The Red Raiders (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), coming off a home loss to Iowa State on Wednesday night, are still tied for the Big 12 lead after No. 7 Kansas lost earlier Saturday at West Virginia.

Makai Mason added 16 points for Baylor (11-6, 3-2), which beat a Top 10 team for the seventh time in the last three seasons. The Bears are 7-7 in such games during that span.

(At) No. 9 Virginia Tech 87, Wake Forest 71: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 24 points and Virginia Tech used a 14-4 first-half run to pull away from Wake Forest.

Ty Outlaw added 14 points and Ahmed Hill 12 for the Hokies (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Outlaw, Hill and Justin Robinson each made a 3-pointer during the burst, which turned a 17-all tie into a 31-21 lead with 4 ½ minutes left in the half. The Demon Deacons didn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way.

Brandon Childress scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half for Wake Forest (8-9, 1-4). Childress was 7 of 12 from the field and the rest of the team was 11 of 36.

(At) No. 10 Nevada 67, Air Force 52: Jordan Caroline scored 19 points and Nevada overcame a poor offensive performance to beat Air Force.

Trey Porter scored 11 points for Nevada (18-1, 5-1 Mountain West), Caleb Martin added 10 and Caroline and Cody Martin had eight rebounds apiece.

Lavelle Scottie led Air Force (7-11, 2-4) with 15 points.

No. 12 Kentucky 82, (at) No. 14 Auburn 80: Tyler Herro made two free throws with 24 seconds left and Immanuel Quickley added another to help Kentucky survive a big rally from Auburn.

The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rebounded after losing a 17-point second-half lead to finish off a showdown between two of the league’s top teams.

Auburn (13-4, 2-2) took an 80-79 lead on Jared Harper’s contested 3-pointer over Ashton Hagans with 32 seconds left. Herro grabbed the lead back from the line, then Harper held onto the ball for what he hoped would be a game-winner.

No. 13 North Carolina 85, (at) Miami 76: Cameron Johnson scored 22 points, including 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the closing minutes, and North Carolina won a seesaw game.

The Tar Heels shot 55 percent, including 9 for 20 from beyond the arc, and showed why they’re ranked second in the nation in rebounds by grabbing a 38-23 advantage on the boards.

North Carolina (14-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned its third road win in the league. The Hurricanes (9-8, 1-4) remained winless in three games against ranked teams this season.

No. 17 North Carolina State 77, (at) Notre Dame 73: C.J. Bryce scored 23 points and North Carolina State withstood several second-half challenges from Notre Dame.

Devon Daniels scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final minute, and Torin Dorn had 13 for the Wolfpack (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). N.C. State rebounded from a four-point loss Tuesday at Wake Forest. D.J. Funderburk added 11 points.

TJ Gibbs hit three free throws and John Mooney dunked on the next possession to get Notre Dame (11-7, 1-4) within 75-73 with 17 seconds left. Daniels answered with two free throws, though, and Gibbs missed a 3 on the next possession with 7 seconds left.

(At) No. 18 Mississippi 84, Arkansas 67: Breein Tyree scored 22 points, Terence Davis added 18 and Mississippi never trailed.

Ole Miss (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) pushed out to an 11-point lead by halftime and had a comfortable advantage through most of the second half. The Rebels had a 40-31 rebounding edge and helped force 17 Arkansas turnovers. Ole Miss has won 11 out of its past 12 games.

Arkansas (10-7, 1-4) has lost four straight games since winning its conference opener. The Razorbacks were led by Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, who scored 16 points.

(At) Texas 75, No. 20 Oklahoma 72: Kerwin Roach II scored 23 points to lead four Texas players in double-figure scoring, and the Longhorns ended a three-game skid with a win over Oklahoma.

The Sooners (13-5, 2-4) had chances to take the lead or tie in the final seconds but missed three 3-pointers.

Matt Coleman III, Dylan Osetkowski and Jaxson Hayes each scored 15 points for Texas (11-7, 3-3 Big 12). Texas was 20-of-25 shooting free throws, with Coleman and Hayes making four over the final 1:04 to give Texas the lead and protect it late.

No. 21 Houston 69, (at) South Florida 60: Breaon Brady scored 13 points and Armoni Brooks added 11 to lead Houston over South Florida.

The Cougars (18-1, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) squandered most of a 16-point second-half lead before pulling away for good over the last 10 minutes.

David Collins led South Florida (12-6, 2-4) with 23 points, 21 of them after halftime. Alexis Yetna scored 12, none in the second half.

No, 24 Mississippi State 71, Vanderbilt 55: Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 17 points and Mississippi State never trailed in routing struggling Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) have won two straight after dropping their first two games to open league play. They needed this victory as the first of back-to-back road games, with four of the next five away from Starkville.

The worst start to SEC play in school history has only gotten worse for Vanderbilt (9-8, 0-5)