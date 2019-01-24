Louisville forward Jordan Nwora (33) takes a charge from North Carolina State guard Torin Dorn (2) during the second half. (Photo: Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press)

Indianapolis — Camron Justice and D.J. McCall scored 18 points apiece and IUPUI held on to defeat Oakland, 73-71, on Thursday after blowing a double-figure lead with barely two minutes remaining.

Jaylen Minnett, who had 13 for the Jaguars (13-9, 4-4 Horizon League), knocked down a 3-pointer for a 67-56 lead with 2:19 to play.

Then Jaevin Cumberland knocked down a 3 and followed with another after IUPUI made just 1 of 2, trimming the lead to six.

Xavier Hill-Mais had a layin to make it a five-point game and then his dunk cut it to 3. IUPUI again went 1 of 2 from the line, then had another turnover, but Oakland couldn’t hit a 3 and McCall made two free throws with 9.7 seconds left for a 72-66 lead that sealed it.

Evan Hall had 11 points and 11 rebounds for IUPUI.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 21 points and Cumberland 18 for the Grizzlies (9-12, 5-3); Hill-Mais had 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

More state men

(At) UIC 79, Detroit Mercy 67: The Titans (8-12, 5-3 HL) fought back after ending the first half down by 19 points before ultimately falling to University of Illinois at Chicago.

Freshman Antoine Davis led Detroit with 28 points, while Gerald Blackshear Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Jordan Blount topped UIC (10-11, 4-4) in points and rebounds with 19 and 10, respectively.

State women

(At) Michigan State 77, Illinois 60: Three players scored 14 points and freshman Nia Clouden tied her career high with 11 assists and No. 23 Michigan State took control early over Illinois.

Shay Colley, Taryn McCutcheon and Jenna Allen each had 14 points for the Spartans (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten), who improved to 11-0 at home. Colley had seven assists, McCutcheon had four 3-pointers and Allen had nine rebounds. MSU had 25 assists on 28 baskets, made 11 of 27 treys (41 percent) and outrebounded Illinois, 47-25.

Sidney Cooks, who had 12 points, and McCutcheon opened the game with 3’s and MSU never trailed. It was 22-9 after one quarter. Illinois never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Brandi Beasley scored 15 for the Illini (9-10, 1-7), who have lost five straight overall and seven-straight to MSU, pushing her past 1,000 for her career. With 1,011 points she is the 30th Illini to reach that plateau.

Leading scorer Alex Wittinger was held to seven points, almost nine points below her average.

(At) Indiana 70, Michigan 60: Indiana took a lead in the first quarter it never gave up as Michigan (21-8, 3-5 Big Ten) fell despite 16 points each from Nicole Munger and Naz Hillmon. Jaelynn Penn’s 28 points led the way for Indiana (16-4, 5-3).

Top 25 men

(At) Louisville 84, N.C. State 77: Christen Cunningham scored 17, including five critical free throws in the final 2½ minutes, and Malik Williams added a pair from the line for 14 points to help No. 23 Louisville.