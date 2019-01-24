It’s been two years since Roseville girls basketball last won the Macomb Area Conference Silver division title, but with Thursday night’s 57-33 win at home over Madison Heights Lamphere, it’s one step closer to repeating that feat.

Roseville coach Andy Houghton has noticed a difference between this year’s team and last year’s. He has attributed some of the success to his team finally getting healthy but also to “strong senior leadership.”

One of those senior leaders is DeBraya Edwards, who led Roseville (10-3, 7-0 MAC Silver) with 23 points, 12 rebounds and five steals against Lamphere (5-7, 2-5).

“(Her season) has been outrageous,” Houghton said. “She’s been everywhere this year. We rely heavily upon her and she keeps everyone calm around her. She’s an all-around player in every sense of the word, and an all-around teammate.”

Edwards “outhustled everyone” on Thursday night, according to her coach, which led to Roseville extending its lead in the second half.

Jo’el Stump scored six of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and added five rebounds and four steals, earning the label of ‘difference-maker’ from Houghton.

Jasmine Ellis led Lamphere with 10 points.

Holding on to a two-game lead in the division with three conference games left could bring some pressure, but this team has remained focused on one goal all season.

“We’ve only talked about one goal so far and that’s to win the MAC Silver,” Houghton said. “If we accomplish that, our next goal will be to win the MAC Tournament.”

Roseville will get a shot to put the division title away on Tuesday at Warren Mott, which is currently second in the MAC Silver standings.

More girls basketball

Auburn Hills Avondale 54, Rochester Adams 40: Olivia Russell scored 19 for Avondale (10-1, 5-1 OAA White). Nichole Claerhout scored 14 for Adams (5-6, 3-3).

Detroit Cass Tech 69, Detroit International Academy 16: Ariah Powell had 16 points and seven assists, and Keyonna Johnson had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Cass Tech (11-2, 8-1 PSL Midtown). Precious Fields added 12 points.

Detroit CMA 52, Detroit Henry Ford 41: Cameron Wheeler had 15 points and three assists and Shayla Ramsey had 11 points and 10 rebounds for CMA (2-9, 2-6 PSL West-Town). Jasmine Woodard led Henry Ford with 27 points.

Detroit East English 62, Detroit Denby 39: Alexis Thompson had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Jayla Smith 20 points and 10 assists and Kendal Taylor had 12 points and 10 steals for East English (11-1, 8-0 PSL East-Town).

Detroit Renaissance 73, Detroit Mumford 49: Shannon Wheeler had 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks, Kailee Davis scored 23 and Ajanee Hutson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Renaissance (9-4, 7-1 PSL West-Town). Adurey Williams scored 17 for Mumford (10-3).

Detroit West Side Academy 53, Detroit Western International 43: Keyona Battles scored 17, Alexis Crawford 14 and Raven Jackson 12 for West Side (4-7, 3-5 PSL Midtown). LaChyna Fuller scored 14 and Egypt Fuller nine got Western (4-4, 4-4).

Grosse Ile 46, Monroe Jefferson 33: Marisa Swick led Grosse Ile (4-6, 2-4 Huron) with 10 points. Sarah Vanisacker scored 14 and Samantha Wilburn 13 for Jefferson (3-7, 0-6).

Grosse Pointe North 47, Utica Eisenhower 23: Evelyn Zacharias scored 10 for North (11-1, 7-0 MAC Red). Eisenhower is 8-4, 2-4.

Grosse Pointe South 48, Warren Cousino 46: Maria Hessburg scored 11 and Alexa Downey nine, including the winning free throws with 18 seconds left for South (7-4, 3-4 MAC Red). Mackenzie Cook scored 17 for Cousino (7-4, 3-3).

Riverview 53, Milan 19: Shannon McAlinden scored 17 and Sam Dorn 12 for Riverview (7-4, 3-3 Huron). Milan is 4-7, 1-5.

Troy 51, Troy Athens 40: Athena Samson had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Kendal Zeiter had 12 points and eight rebounds for Troy (6-5, 3-3 OAA White). Isabelle Crum scored 12 for Athens (3-7, 1-5).

Boys basketball

Detroit Edison PSA 65, Detroit CMA 63: Brian Taylor scored 20 and Bryce George had 12 points and seven rebounds for Edison (9-4). Cordairo Miles scored 18 for CMS (6-7).

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed.