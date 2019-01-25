Alysa Liu reacts after performing her women's free skate program. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — With the top contenders falling all around her, by skating a light, brisk faultless free skate, 13-year-old Alysa Liu won the women’s U.S. Figure Skating Championship Friday.

She became the third woman in history, and the youngest by several years, to land a triple axel in the free skate of the national championship, a jump made more difficult by its forward takeoff, requiring an extra half revolution to complete.

Not bashful, Liu started her program with two of them, the first leading into a combination with a double toe loop.

And, the second?

More: Trained-in-Michigan pairs lead the ice dance field at U.S. Championships

More: Liu, 13, lays down marker at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Perhaps, just because she could.

Defending United States champion Bradie Tennell fell, as did top competitors Mariah Bell, Emily Ma and Amber Glenn.

Liu is the defending junior champion, and now holds both crowns; an unusual accomplishment in the sport.

Because of her age, she cannot compete in most international competitions at the senior level until 2021.

But, in one weekend in Detroit, she became the great Olympic hope for 2022.