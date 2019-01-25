Friday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Friday.
Champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Friday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Taking second place, Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday.
Taking second place, Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday. Paul Sancya, AP
Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker performing their rhythm dance program, took third place, at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker performing their rhythm dance program, took third place, at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Elicia Reynolds and Stephen Reynolds perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Elicia Reynolds and Stephen Reynolds perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Lydia Erdman and Yuri Vlasenko perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Lydia Erdman and Yuri Vlasenko perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Lydia Erdman and Yuri Vlasenko perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Lydia Erdman and Yuri Vlasenko perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Nicole Takahashi and Oleg Alturkhov perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Nicole Takahashi and Oleg Alturkhov perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Alannah Binotto and Shiloh Judd perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Alannah Binotto and Shiloh Judd perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Bailey Melton and Ryan O’Donnell perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Bailey Melton and Ryan O’Donnell perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Karina Manta and Joseph Johnson perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Karina Manta and Joseph Johnson perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Rachel Parsons and Michael Parsons perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Rachel Parsons and Michael Parsons perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform during the rhythm dance competition.
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform during the rhythm dance competition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Paul Sancya, AP
Taking second place, Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit.
Taking second place, Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Paul Sancya, AP
Elicia Reynolds and Stephen Reynolds perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit.
Elicia Reynolds and Stephen Reynolds perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Lydia Erdman and Yuri Vlasenko perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Lydia Erdman and Yuri Vlasenko perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Paul Sancya, AP
Alannah Binotto and Shiloh Judd perform in the rhythm dance program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championship.
Alannah Binotto and Shiloh Judd perform in the rhythm dance program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championship. Carlos Osorio, AP
Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform in the rhythm dance program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform in the rhythm dance program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bailey Melton and Ryan O'Donnell perform in the rhythm dance program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Bailey Melton and Ryan O'Donnell perform in the rhythm dance program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bailey Melton and Ryan O'Donnell perform in the rhythm dance program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Bailey Melton and Ryan O'Donnell perform in the rhythm dance program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Carlos Osorio, AP
Rachel Parsons and Michael Parsons perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship.
Rachel Parsons and Michael Parsons perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship. Paul Sancya, AP
Lorraine McNamara and Quinn Carpenter, perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Lorraine McNamara and Quinn Carpenter, perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Paul Sancya, AP
Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Paul Sancya, AP
Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko perform their rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Paul Sancya, AP
Alysa Liu takes first place in the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday.
Alysa Liu takes first place in the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday. Paul Sancya, AP
Hannah Miller performs her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Hannah Miller performs her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya, AP
Ting Cui performs during her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ting Cui performs during her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya, AP
Courtney Hicks performs her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Courtney Hicks performs her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya, AP
Sierra Venetta performs during her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Sierra Venetta performs during her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya, AP
Brynne McIsaac performs during her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Brynne McIsaac performs during her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya, AP
Akari Nakahara performs her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Akari Nakahara performs her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya, AP
Alysa Liu performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday.
Alysa Liu performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday. Paul Sancya, AP
    Detroit — With the top contenders falling all around her, by skating a light, brisk faultless free skate, 13-year-old Alysa Liu won the women’s U.S. Figure Skating Championship Friday.

    She became the third woman in history, and the youngest by several years, to land a triple axel in the free skate of the national championship, a jump made more difficult by its forward takeoff, requiring an extra half revolution to complete.

    Not bashful, Liu started her program with two of them, the first leading into a combination with a double toe loop.

    And, the second?

    More: Trained-in-Michigan pairs lead the ice dance field at U.S. Championships

    More: Liu, 13, lays down marker at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

    Perhaps, just because she could.

    Defending United States champion Bradie Tennell fell, as did top competitors Mariah Bell, Emily Ma and Amber Glenn.

    Liu is the defending junior champion, and now holds both crowns; an unusual accomplishment in the sport.

    Because of her age, she cannot compete in most international competitions at the senior level until 2021.

    But, in one weekend in Detroit, she became the great Olympic hope for 2022.

