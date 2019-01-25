Justin Wilson and the New York Mets have agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract, the Associated Press reported. (Photo: Keith Srakocic, Associated Press)

New York — The Mets have agreed to terms on a deal with left-handed reliever Justin Wilson, a team source said, confirming earlier reports.

The deal for the former Tiger is for two years and $10 million.

First-time general manager Brodie Van Wagenen continues to dramatically restructure a bullpen that struggled last season. Wilson struck out 69 in 54.2 innings last season. Lefty-hitters had a .190 batting average against him last season with a .643 OPS with the Cubs.

This move gives some depth to the bullpen that is now anchored on the back end by Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia. Wilson gives the Mets another option with Luis Avilan for the lefty specialist role. Lefties hit .255 off the Mets’ southpaw pitching last season with nine home runs in 302 at-bats.

The Mets bullpen had the fifth-highest batting average against in the majors last season, and the third-worst ERA.

Wilson, 31, pitched for the Tigers in 2016-17 before being traded to the Cubs with Alex Avila for two prospects, including Jeimer Candelario.

MLB on Venezuela

Major League Baseball is recommending in the “strongest terms” that players and staff not travel to Venezuela for the Caribbean Series, which is to start Feb. 2.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared he was temporarily assuming presidential powers in a bid to unseat Nicolas Maduro. President Donald Trump this week supported Guaido’s claim to power. Maduro called home all Venezuelan diplomats from the U.S. and closed its embassy in Washington.

MLB said in a statement the commissioner’s office is “actively seeking advice on the political, legal, and safety implications of this still-developing situation, and we will inform clubs of any effects as soon as they become clear.”

MLB added: “In the meantime, we advise club personnel in the strongest terms to immediately cease travel to Venezuela for any reason.”

Around the horn

Left-handed reliever Oliver Perez, 37, staying with the Indians, agreeing to a $2.75-million, one-year contract.

Perez’s deal, announced Friday, includes a $2.75-million team option for 2020 that would become guaranteed if he pitches in 55 games this year. The 2020 salary would become guaranteed at $3 million if he pitches in 60 games this year.

... Right-hander Marco Estrada agreed to a $4-million, one-year contract with the A’s.

... MLB is switching to Nike uniforms starting in 2020.

Associated Press contributed.