Nathan Chen performs during the men's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Sunday. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — Nathan Chen hit all his quadruple jumps in the men’s free skate at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday like they were tossing him batting practice pitches in a home run derby across the street at Comerica Park.

Chen, 19, is the first three-time national champion since Johnny Weir, 2004-06.

The Yale freshman will defend his World Championship in March, in Japan, and is pointing toward the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

His win in Detroit only accelerates a season in which he has dominated.

Chen’s difficult short program at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics is the only recent glitch

He scored 342.22 in the nationals.

Vincent Zhou got silver with 284.01 and Jason Brown bronze with 273.08.

