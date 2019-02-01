Penn State's John Harrar, right, and Purdue's Grady Eifert (24) battle for a loose ball during the overtime period. (Photo: Keith Srakocic, Associated Press)

Detroit — Freshman Antoine Davis, second nationally in scoring, had 29 points despite a poor shooting night and Detroit Mercy defeated Cleveland State 78-64 on Thursday night.

Davis, the national leader in 3-pointers and 3-pointers per game, was only 2 of 12 from distance and made 6 of 22 overall. His point total got a big boost from the 15 free throws he made in 17 attempts.

Backup guard Derrien King scored 13 points and Willy Isiani had 11 points for the Titans (9-13, 6-4 Horizon League). Gerald Blackshear Jr. added 14 rebounds.

Freshman Rashad Williams led the Vikings (6-17, 1-9) with 19 points. He made 5 of 10 3-pointers. Algevon Eichelberger scored 13 points and Stefan Kenic added 11.

Cleveland State led 20-19 midway through the first half before Detroit Mercy closed with a 19-8 run for a 38-28 halftime lead. The Titans went up by 19 early in the second half and Cleveland State did not threaten.

More state men

Youngstown State 75, (at) Oakland 74: Darius Quisenberry scored eight of his 23 in the final two minutes, including a key pair of free throws, and Youngstown State (7-16, 3-7 Horizon) beat Oakland (10-13, 6-4). Brad Brechting set career highs with 21 points and 18 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies, who hit a 3 at the buzzer for the final score.

State women

(At) Youngstown State 76, Oakland 61: Kahlaijah Dean had 29 points and six rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (4-17, 1-9 Horizon), who were playing without coach Jeff Tungate, who has taken a two-game leave to take care of a medical issue. Youngstown State is 16-5, 8-2.

(At) Cleveland State 67, Detroit Mercy 51: Lola Ristovski had 17 points and Alex Burr 10 for Detroit Mercy (3-18, 1-9). Cleveland State is 8-13, 5-5.

Big Ten

No. 17 Purdue 99, (at) Penn State 90, OT: Carsen Edwards scored 38 points, including 20 in the first half and a four-point play in overtime, to lead No. 17 Purdue past Penn State 99-90 on Thursday night.

Ryan Cline added 20 points and Trevion Williams scored 10 for the Boilermakers (15-6, 7-2 Big Ten), who led for all but 4:33 to win their sixth straight.

Lamar Stevens scored 24 points, Rasir Bolton added 18, Myles Dread scored 14 and Josh Reaves picked up 11 for the Nittany Lions (7-14, 0-10), who lost their eighth straight. Mike Watkins had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Top 25 men

(At) No. 13 Houston 73, Temple 66: Corey Davis Jr. scored 24, DeJon Jarreau added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Houston (21-1, 8-1 AAC) avenged its only loss of the season with a victory over Temple (15-6, 5-3). Jarreau had 10 points in the second half, and Davis finished 12-of-13 from the free-throw line as the Cougars ) shot 43 percent from the field. Breaon Brady had 13 points and six rebounds. Houston has won six straight since a 73-69 loss at Temple on Jan. 9 and has won 31 straight home games. Quinton Rose scored 26 points and Alani Moore II added nine points for the Owls

Local trio recognized

What do Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Michigan’s Zavier Simpson and Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis have in common? They’re point guards and also among the top 25 players in the nation. At least, that’s according to ESPN’s John Gasaway, who unveiled his list Thursday that had Winston ranked No. 6, Simpson at No. 19 and Davis at No. 25.

UM women postponed

The Michigan women's basketball team's home game against No. 13. Iowa, scheduled for Thursday night, was postponed until noon today. Michigan (12-9, 3-6 Big Ten) enters the game having lost four of five games. Iowa is 16-4, 7-2. The game originally was supposed to be on Big Ten Network, but there are no plans to televise the makeup.