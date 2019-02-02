Calvin's Derrick DeVries, who scored 18 points, drives the baseline during Saturday's win over Hope. (Photo: Cheryl Klocke, Special to The Detroit News)

Holland, Mich. — Alex Bos drained a three-pointer to open the game for Calvin College.

Then he hit another and another.

The junior forward had four 3-pointers in the first five minutes Saturday against Hope, which was a surprise to his teammates.

“He’s always been a pretty good shooter,” teammate Derrick DeVries said. “He gets hot in open gyms, but, in a game … I’ve never seen him do that. That was impressive. It was fun to see him get going early and he got us out to a good start.”

Bos finished with a career-high 17 points as Calvin College held off rival Hope College 82-80 on Saturday evening. A packed house of 3,575 on the campus of Hope College saw another close battle between two of the best men’s basketball programs in NCAA Division III.

It wasn’t just any game. It was the 200th in the rivalry that dates to 1920 for the West Michigan rivals.

“Another classic Calvin-Hope game,” said Calvin coach Kevin Vande Streek, who is in his 23rd season with the Grand Rapids school. “Two evenly matched teams, played an incredibly hard game. I thought we did a good job executing down the end, other than missing a free-throw or two.”

Hope College had a shot to win it. But guard Jason Beckman’s 3-point attempt fell short as the buzzer sounded.

Vos, whose previous high was 10 points and two 3-pointers, was thrilled with his game.

“I was very happy about it,” the Grand Rapids native said. “I couldn’t be happier that it could happen in a game like this, with it being the 200th and all. I picked a good time for this to happen.”

He said his teammates were surprised at his hot hand, and encouraged him to keep shooting.

“They were happy for me,” he said. “I don’t even take that many 3s let alone make them,” he said with a laugh. “I guess today was just an anomaly.”

DeVries, a junior from Grand Rapids, led all scorers with 18 points and senior center Austin Bykerk had 16 points and five rebounds.

“It’s really exciting,” said Bykerk, a native of Jenison, Michigan. “It’s one you mark on the calendar. Coming into it, it’s a lot more intense. But you have to have the mindset that it’s just a game. It’s a dogfight.”

Hope College (11-9, 4-5 MIAA) leads the all-time series 104-96 but Calvin (10-10, 5-4) has won both matchups this season.

Hope forward Preston Granger had 23 points and 14 rebounds. Riley Lewis had a game-high 24 points and Beckman finished with 19.

“It’s exciting,” said Granger, a sophomore from Lansing. “We wanted to make sure to respect the tradition and the people who came before us. All the great names that have come before us.”

Hope College coach Greg Mitchell — who also played for the Flying Dutchmen in the late 1980s — was frustrated by his team’s offensive lulls.

“It was a good effort today,” Mitchell said. “But it wasn’t enough. And it stings.”

In the final 8 seconds, DeVries could have put the game out of reach, but he missed three of his four attempts from the free-throw line to set up an intense finish.

“It’s what you practice all summer for,” said DeVries, who is Calvin’s leading scorer at 18.3 points per game. “Me, I wanna take those shots and knock ‘em in. I missed a few, but my teammates had my back.”

The schools named the top players in program history and honored them at halftime. For Calvin: Mickey Phelps (1966-70), Mark Veenstra (1973-77), Bill Sall (1985-90), Steve Honderd (1989-93) and Aaron Winkle (1996-2000). For Hope College: Floyd Brady (1964-68), Duane Bosma (1992-96), Eric Elliott (1987-91), Ray Ritsema (1956-60) and Joel Holstege (1994-98).