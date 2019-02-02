Bowling Green guard Justin Turner (10) grabs a rebound over Buffalo guard Jayvon Graves (3) in the second half. (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Associated Press)

Deja Church and Akienreh Johnson each scored 19 while Kay Robbins added 13 as the Michigan women upset 13th-ranked Iowa, 90-81, Friday in a game originally scheduled for Thursday but postponed due to frigid weather.

The Wolverines (13-9, 4-6 Big Ten) outmuscled the Hawkeyes on the boards, 44-23. Iowa came in averaging 37.7 rebounds.

Megan Gustafson finished with 27 points while Kathleen Doyle added 22 for Iowa (16-5, 7-3).

More state women

Grand Valley State 78, (at) Wayne State 50: Cassidy Boensch finished with 21 points, going 7-for-7 at the free-throw line, to lead six Lakers in double figures.

Taya Andrews had 13 points, Jenn DeBoer added 12 while Natalie Koenig, Victoria Hedemark and Maddie Dailey each had 10 for Grand Valley (18-2, 11-1 GLIAC). Ja’Nae Williams had 10 points for Wayne State (10-10, 5-7).

State men

(At) Wayne State 86, Grand Valley State 76: Latin Davis Jr. scored 26 and Darian Owens-White added 25 for Wayne State (5-12, 4-8 GLIAC). Hunter Hale scored 31 for Grand Valley (11-9, 5-7).

Big Ten

(At) No. 24 Wisconsin 69, No. 21 Maryland 61: Brad Davison scored 21 points and Ethan Happ added 18. Wisconsin, which leads the Big Ten in hitting nearly 40 percent of its 3-pointers, heated up from outside in the second half to pull away. Davison finished with four 3s for the Badgers (16-6, 8-3).

Maryland (17-6, 8-4) started 6 of 10 from 3-point range, but hit just 2 of 10 in the second half.

Top 25

(At) Bowling Green 92, No. 18 Buffalo 88: Dylan Frye scored 25 points and Bowling Green rallied in the second half. Buffalo star CJ Massinburg had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but his 3-pointer from near the top of the key missed. The Bulls lost for the second time in four games.

Justin Turner added 22 points for the Falcons (15-6, 7-1 Mid-American Conference), who took first place in the MAC East away from their nationally ranked opponent. Buffalo (19-3, 7-2) was the highest-ranked men’s basketball team to face Bowling Green at the Stroh Center, where the Falcons have been playing since 2011-12.

Jayhawk ineligible

The NCAA declared Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa ineligible for the rest of this season and next season, dealing a significant blow to a team that began the season with national title hopes.

De Sousa’s name surfaced last summer in an FBI probe into corruption in college basketball centered on officials linked to apparel company Adidas. The NCAA found that De Sousa’s guardian, Fenny Falmagne, had received a $2,500 payment from a “university booster and agent” and agreed to an additional $20,000 payment from the same individual and an Adidas employee for securing his commitment.

The school indicated in a statement late Friday that it would appeal the ruling. Falmagne has denied receiving any payments. Kansas had withheld the 6-foot-9 sophomore from competition, pending the results of the investigation.