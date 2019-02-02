Detroit — Naz Bohannon had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Devin Morgan nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to propel Youngstown State to a 72-70 victory over Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

The Tigers (8-16, 4-7 Horizon League) were aided by a technical foul against Detroit Mercy assistant coach Eric Devendorf with 2:18 left. Detroit Mercy was ahead 69-65 when a Titans player lost his shoe during play at the Titans’ end of the floor. As play continued, Devendorf picked up the shoe and threw it to the other end of the floor. He was whistled for a two-shot technical.

Darius Quisenberry hit both free throws and Youngstown State kept possession of the ball. Quisenberry missed a jumper but Bohannon snared the rebound and scored to tie the game at 69 with 1:48 remaining. Lamar Hamrick hit 1 of 2 free throws to give the Titans a one-point lead. Morgan sank his game-winner coming out of a Tigers’ timeout and Antoine Davis was off the mark on a 3-pointer.

Quisenberry finished with 14 points for Youngstown State, while Morgan scored 11.

Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 to lead Detroit Mercy. Gerald Blackshear Jr. notched his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

More state men

(At) Oakland 83, Cleveland State 68: Brad Brechting scored 24 of his a career-high 32 points in the first half and Oakland never trailed, handing Cleveland State its 10th loss in 11 games.

Brechting made all 11 of his first-half shots, was 13-for-13 when he scored his 30th point and just missed on his 14th shot to finish on 14-of-15 shooting.

Jaevin Cumberland scored 20 points and Xavier Hill-Mais added 10 with 11 rebounds and a career-high seven assists for the Golden Grizzlies (11-13, 7-4 Horizon League), who shot 59 percent and outscored the Vikings 38-16 in the paint.

Brechting’s jumper in the paint capped Oakland’s opening 12-2 run and the Golden Grizzlies led by as many as 11 in the first half.

Cumberland’s layup gave Oakland a 13-point lead with 17:57 to play but the Vikings closed to seven, 62-55, on Rashad Williams’ 3 with 9:52 to go. Cumberland made four straight free throws to spark a 15-2 run and Oakland led by double digits from there.

Williams and Dontel Highsmith scored 19 points each for Cleveland State (6-19, 1-10).

Miami (Ohio) 59, Eastern Michigan 48: Dalonte Brown and Jalen Adaway scored 15 points each and Miami (Ohio) pulled away in the second half.

Brown was 4 of 13 from the floor, hitting just one 3-pointer in seven tries, Adaway was 7 of 14 shooting and had eight rebounds and three blocks for the RedHawks (12-10, 4-5 Mid-American Conference), who shot 33 percent.

Adaway blocked EMU’s Elijah Minnie on a 3-point try from the top of the arc as the Eagles cut the gap to single digits late. The ball fell to Miami’s Bam Bowman, who passed to the streaking Adaway for a breakaway one-handed dunk and the lead was back to 10.

Paul Jackson cut Miami’s lead to 25-21 with a drive early in the second half, but the RedHawks controlled the next 13 minutes, holding Eastern Michigan to 4 of 15 shooting — 0 of 5 from distance — with four turnovers while building a 42-30 lead.

Jackson scored 16 to lead EMU (9-13, 3-6) and Boubacar Toure scored 13 points with 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season.

Davenport 84, (at) Wayne State 75: Robbie Bramhill scored 20 off the bench and Dyllon Hudson-Emory scored 15 for Davenport (17-3, 9-3 GLIAC). Javon Henderson scored 36 and Darian Owens-White 19 for Wayne State (5-12, 4-8).

More state scores

Albion 88, Alma 77

Hillsdale 79, Cedarville 66

Siena Heights 84, Rochester 75

Spring Arbor 71, Taylor 69