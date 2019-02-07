Buy Photo Chippewa Valley's Myren Harris, left, and Corey McCray, right, guard New Haven's Romeo Weems in the first half. Chippewa Valley loses 66-52 to New Haven at Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, Mich. on Feb. 7, 2019. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Clinton Township — New Haven turned up the heat with full-court pressure early in the fourth quarter to en route to a 66-52 victory over Chippewa Valley and open up the Macomb Area Conference White/Red tournament Thursday night.

New Haven — 16-1 and ranked No. 3 in The News Super 20 poll — forced five turnovers during a two-minute stretch to spark a 9-0 run to open up a 53-43 lead with 5:54 left after Chippewa Valley junior guard Myren Harris got hot from the perimeter.

Harris scored 16 in the third quarter, making four three-pointers, to turn a 29-21 halftime deficit into a 40-39 lead heading into the fourth.

Chippewa Valley (7-8) had upset on its mind, and Harris was knocking down 3-pointers when he hit another to pull his team within 44-43 with 7:10 left.

But then New Haven guard Ronald Jeffery III made a 3-pointer and the fullcourt pressure followed, forcing turnover after turnover after turnover and turning them into points with back-to-back dunks by Mr. Basketball front-runner Romeo Weems pushing the lead to 10.

“That’s what we should have been doing the whole game, I feel like we should have been pressuring them,” said Weems, who signed with DePaul and scored 17, 12 under his average. “We started off pressuring them and we did really well and then we stopped pressuring and they got close. When we put the pressure on we take off.”

Jeffery scored 18, joining Trenell Payne by making 3-pointers during a 10-0 run to open the game. Payne finished with 14 points for New Haven which will play a MAC White/Red semifinal game Tuesday night with the title game set for 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at Sterling Heights Stevenson.

“We didn’t play great, but we knew we had to step up in the fourth quarter and our defense got the job done,” said New Haven coach Tedaro France.

New Haven outscored Chippewa Valley 27-12 during the fourth quarter with four players making 3-pointers. New Haven was 9-of-21 from deep range.

Harris scored 27 for Chippewa Valley, 21 coming in the second half. He made 10-of-20 shots from the field, including 6-of-13 3-pointers.

More boys basketball

Dearborn 41, Dearborn Fordson 39: Ben Clark scored 10 to lead Dearborn (6-9, 6-5 KLAA East). Adam Allie led Fordson with 10 points (3-11, 3-8).

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 68, St. Clair Shores South Lake 62: Brett Watts scored 14, Andrew Salter had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Jawan Johnson had 13 points, 10 assists and six steals, Jordan Johnson scored 11 and Spencer Ashman had 11 points and 11 rebounds for L’Anse Creuse (9-6). Codee Harris scored 19 for South Lake (8-9).

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 51, Detroit Edison 37: Tyland Tate had 13 points and eight rebounds, Derrick Bryant Jr. had 10 points and 10 assists and Jayland Randall scored 12 for Harper Woods (14-0). Brian Taylor scored 12 for Edison (10-5).

Macomb Dakota 64, Warren Mott 54: Xavier Glenn had 19 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, Joshua Hines had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Mark Tocco added 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Dakota (11-5). De’Jon Gantz scored 26 for Mott (12-4).

Romulus 72, Detroit Country Day 70: Keyshawn Kyle scored 24 and Muhammad Ceesay 21 for Romulus (6-8). Mak Manciel scored 27, Julian Scott 17 and Demetriess Champion 10 for Country Day (5-10).

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 79, Port Huron Northern 52: Caleb Bates had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Melik Miner scored 13 and Nick Olmeda 12 for Lake Shore (14-2). James Delong led Northern (8-9) with 14 points.

Taylor Trillium 62, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 52: Ty Fortney, Jaylan Achinnson and Eli Fishburn each scored 18 for Trillium (8-7, 4-5 MMAC Black). University Prep is 3-12, 0-7.

Utica Ford 52, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 49: Drew Twork and Taveon Thompson each scored nine for Ford (2-15). Christian Johnson led North (0-17) with 14 points.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 88, Detroit Public Safety 41: Lyndon Henderson Jr. had 30 points and 14 rebounds and Evan Johnson scored 17 for Arbor Prep (11-4). Maurice Williams scored 17 for Public Safety (8-7).

Girls basketball

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 58, Garden City 32: Alicia Ortiz scored 14 for Crestwood. Allyssa Sanner and Jaylynn Banks each scored 10 for Garden City.

Detroit Country Day 77, Grosse Pointe South 55: Adrian Folks scored 31, Maddie Novak 22 and Jasmine Powell 19 for Country Day (7-6). Kamyra Richards led South (8-7) with 23 points.

New Boston Huron 41, Grosse Ile 25: Alexis Thomas scored 17 and Faith Callahan 11 for New Boston (7-6, 4-5 Huron). Marisa Swick scored nine for Grosse Ile (4-8, 2-6).

Riverview 48, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 36: Sam Dorn had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Riverview (9-5, 5-4 Huron). Juliana Paoletti led St. Mary’s Catholic Central (12-2, 7-2) with 12 points.

Roseville 37, Warren Mott 26: DeBraya Edwards had 11 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals and Mycah Goodwin had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals as Roseville (11-3, 9-0 MAC Silver) clinched the division title. Bridget Bogden scored 14 to lead Mott (9-6, 7-3).

Royal Oak 45, North Farmington 16: Samantha Potter had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Nila Coney scored 13 for Royal Oak (13-1, 6-1 OAA Red). North Farmington is 2-13, 0-8.

Troy 39, Lake Orion 32: Kendal Zeiter had seven points and nine rebounds and Lauren Gumma had seven points and four assists for Troy (9-6, 5-4 OAA White). Grace Vukelich scored nine for Lake Orion (7-8, 2-6).

Wyandotte Roosevelt 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 23: Samantha Smith scored 19 and Lillian Corby 17 for Roosevelt (11-4, 11-1 Downriver). Tabitha Onusrak scored 11 to lead Edsel Ford (1-13, 1-11).

